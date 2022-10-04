 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Movies & TV
  3. News

Heardle today, October 4: Answer, hints, and help for song of the day (Tuesday)

Dan Girolamo
By

Are you struggling to guess the Heardle for October 4? Would you like some help?

Another day means another song on Heardle. Since we are always looking out for your best interest, here is an extra hint for today. The song comes from a hip-hop duo that still makes music in 2022.

Remember, if you need some help, we’ve listed some hints below to guide you in the right direction.

If you missed yesterday’s song of the day, then you can find the answer here. Make sure to come back every day for hints and help to solve the daily Heardle.

How to play Heardle

Heardle is like Wordle or Framed, but with a musical twist. Players listen to a clip from a popular song and try to guess the artist and song title. With every incorrect or skipped answer, players unlock a few more seconds of the song. The maximum number of guesses is six, which means users will hear 16 seconds of the song at most.

The goal is to name the song in as few guesses as possible.

Heardle song hints for Tuesday, October 4

  • Today’s Heardle was released in 2014.
  • Today’s Heardle is in the genre of rap.
  • The first letter of the artist in today’s Heardle starts with the letter R.
woman listening to music

Heardle answer for Tuesday, October 4

Do you give up and need some assistance? Don’t worry about it — we’re here to help! If you want to see the answer to today’s Heardle, scroll below.

The answer to today’s Heardle is …

No Type by Rae Sremmurd

Rae Sremmurd - No Type (Official Video)

Editors' Recommendations

Heardle today, September 28: answer, hints and help for song of the day (Wednesday)
A woman wearing headphones looks at a smartphone while listening to music on a sofa.
Framed today, September 27: Answer and hints for the movie of the day (Tuesday)
A man looks on his phone.
Heardle today, September 27: Answer, hints and help for song of the day (Tuesday)
A woman wearing headphones looks at a smartphone while listening to music on a sofa.
Framed today, September 26: Answer and hints for the movie of the day (Monday)
A man looks on his phone.
My Best Friend’s Exorcism review: Fighting mean girls (and meaner demons)
Elsie Fisher and Amiah Miller sit on a bed in a scene from My Best Friend's Exorcism.
The best new shows to stream on Netflix, Hulu, HBO, and more
Rachael Sassara, Mikey Guggenheim, Erik "Derik" Hess in Eat the Rich: The GameStop Saga.
Save $60 on Hulu + Live TV when you subscribe today
Hulu app icon on Roku.
The best movies on Disney+ right now (October 2022)
The Sanderson sisters smiling while at a fair in Hocus Pocus 2.
Smile review: A cruelly scary studio horror movie
Caitlin Stasey smiles, unnervingly.
Peacock kicks off October with Halloween Horror collection
Logo for Peacock's Halloween Horror collection.
Best new movies to stream on Netflix, Hulu, Prime, HBO, and more
The Sanderson sisters smiling while at a fair in Hocus Pocus 2.
The best TV shows on Amazon Prime right now (October 2022)
Robert Aramayo as Elrond crouches in a field in a scene from The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.
The Midnight Club final teaser will send a chill down your spine
A group of kids sit around a table in a scene from The Midnight Club.