Are you struggling to guess the Heardle for October 12? Would you like some help?

What is your favorite genre of music? If you love indie rock, then you’re going to enjoy today’s song. Perhaps it will be added to a playlist of yours in the future.

Remember, if you need some help, we’ve listed some hints below to guide you in the right direction.

If you missed yesterday’s song of the day, here’s the answer. Make sure to come back and check here every day for hints and help to solve the daily Heardle.

How to play Heardle

Heardle is like Wordle or Framed, but with a musical twist. Players listen to a clip from a popular song and try to guess the artist and song title. With every incorrect or skipped answer, players unlock a few more seconds of the song. The maximum number of guesses is six, which means users will hear 16 seconds of the song at most.

The goal is to name the song in as few guesses as possible.

Heardle song hints for Wednesday, October 12

Today’s Heardle was released in 2006.

Today’s Heardle is in the genre of indie rock.

The first letter of the artist in today’s Heardle starts with the letter K.

Heardle answer for Wednesday, October 12

Do you give up and need some assistance? Don’t worry about it — we’re here to help! If you want to see the answer to today’s Heardle, scroll below.

The answer to today’s Heardle is …

Naive by The Kooks

The Kooks - Naive

