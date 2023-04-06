 Skip to main content
Acosta vs Cordova live stream: Watch Golden Boy boxing

Noah McGraw
By

There’s a battle of the Angels in Indio, CA tonight as Angel “Tito” Acosta and Angelino “Huracán” Cordova face off in a flyweight bout.

The Puerto Rican Acosta (23-3, 22 KOs) is the former WBO light flyweight world champion looking for a shot to reclaim his title. His most recent loss was to Junto Nakatani in September of 2021. He only fought once in 2022, and for only 79 seconds — he quickly KO’d Janiel Rivera. Acosta is hoping that a win against Cordova will open up an opportunity to reclaim the WBO flyweight belt. Cordova (17-0-1, 12 KOs), the #1 ranked Venezuelan flyweight, is hoping to keep his undefeated record in tact.

Angel Acosta vs Angelino Cordova will be streamed on DAZN on Thursday, April 6. The undercard fights will start at 9 p.m. ET, with the main event expected to start at 11 p.m. ET.

Watch Acosta vs Cordova on DAZN

What is DAZN

DAZN has the exclusive rights to this boxing match, so there’s no way of getting around buying a subscription. Unfortunately there isn’t a DAZN free trial anymore, but a monthly subscription is cheap. The service costs $20 per month, and you get a lot for your money. Aside from all the live boxing and MMA, you get access to documentaries, fight replays, and fight talk shows. This is a must-have subscription for boxing and UFC fans.

Watch Acosta vs Cordova from abroad with a VPN

The NordVPN logo on a purple background.

DAZN is available in over 200 countries worldwide, so you shouldn’t have trouble accessing it anywhere. If you do live somewhere that doesn’t have the fight, the easiest way to get around this is to just trick your internet into thinking you’re in a country that does. Get one of the best VPNs for streaming, then connect to a server in the U.S. We recommend NordVPN, as it’s the best VPN out there right now. You can get it for only $6.69 per month when you buy a two-year plan, as it’s 59% off right now.

