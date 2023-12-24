 Skip to main content
Broncos vs Patriots live stream: How to watch the NFL game for free

Briley Kenney
By

The New England Patriots will take on the Denver Broncos at the Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado, today. The game is at 8:15 p.m. ET. With both teams coming off a loss — Broncos lost to the Lions, and Patriots lost to the Chiefs — Sunday’s match is anyone’s game. With these types of contentious matches, the best way to watch is always live. So, it helps to know how to watch the Broncos vs Patriots live stream, or more aptly, where to watch. With NFL games streaming on different platforms, it’s a valid question. We might even have a lead on how you can watch the Broncos vs Patriots live stream for free.

The best way to watch Broncos vs Patriots live stream

Sling TV on Apple TV.
Sling TV

The Broncos vs Patriots live stream will be airing on NFL Network, which influences how and where you’ll be able to watch, depending on where you live. You can always use NFL+ or the NFL mobile app, but we recommend Sling TV. Sling Blue includes access to the NFL Network which is available as part of a standalone package, with just Sling Blue, or as a bundle deal, which includes both Sling Blue and Orange. Right now, they’re offering $20 off your first month, which means , instead of $40, or Sling Blue + Orange is $30, instead of $60. Blue allows you to stream on up to 3 devices simultaneously and includes nearly 40 channels plus 50 hours of cloud DVR storage.

Is there a free Broncos vs Patriots live stream?

It’s a kind of loophole, which you could technically call cheating, but yes, you can absolutely watch the Broncos vs Patriots live stream for free. FuboTV, now just Fubo, is offering a free one-week trial, which means if you sign up today, you can watch this week’s schedule without paying a penny. Fubo does have the NFL Network, among many other channels. With its Pro plan, you’ll get access to over 180 channels and 1,000 hours of cloud DVR, and you can stream on up to 10 screens. Usually, that would cost $75 per month, but Fubo is offering a deal that will kick in after your free trial. You’ll save $20 off your first month before the regular pricing activates, which puts the cost of the Pro plan for the first month.

Other ways to watch the Broncos vs Patriots live stream

You can also watch NFL games on the NFL Network through YouTube TV. That’s not all. Other sports channels like NBA TV, ESPN, ABC, CBS, and NBC Sports Network are available to watch, too. YouTube TV is the brand’s live TV service. The normal price is $73 per month, but right now it’s , which saves you $66 total.

And if you’re not satisfied with anything mentioned thus far, one more place to check out is Hulu with Live TV. Just Hulu + Live TV is $76 per month, but you can grab a Disney+ bundle deal — which includes Hulu + Live TV, Disney+, and ESPN+ — .

How to watch the Broncos vs Patriots live stream from anywhere

Leaving the country but still want to watch the Broncos vs Patriots live stream? You might be surprised to know that’s going to be tough. Most streaming services block access via your IP address when you’re outside the United States. Just know you can use a VPN or virtual private network, like NordVPN, to mask your IP and bypass any restrictions. Thanks to NordVPN’s holiday deals, now’s the best time to sign up. With any of its plans, you’ll get 69% off plus 3 months extra. The most popular for works out to $216 for the first 2 years instead of $699. That’s amazing. Plus, with a VPN active, you can watch streaming services like Sling TV, Netflix, and Fubo from a country outside the United States.

