We have an undisputed super middleweight fight this weekend! Saul “Canelo” Alvarez (59-2-2, 39 KOs) is defending all four of his belts against Jermell Charlo (35-1-1, 19 KOs) in a Premier Boxing Champions fight card. This is Canelo’s third fight since his loss to Dmitrii Bivol in May of 2022. Charlo’s last actual fight was that same month, so he’s coming out of quite a layoff. Charlo is also an undisputed champion — he has all four super welterweight belts — but only Canelo’s titles are on the line in this fight.

Saul “Canelo” Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo will start on Saturday, September 30 at 8:00 p.m. ET. It’s a PPV event on Showtime, and there are some exciting undercard fights leading up to the main event. Here’s everything you need to know to watch boxing online this weekend.

Canelo vs. Charlo undercard

Jesus Ramos vs. Erickson Lubin, 12 rounds, super welterweight

Yordenis Ugas vs. Mario Barrios, 12 rounds, Interim WBC Welterweight Campionship

Elijah Garcia vs. Armando Resendiz, 10 rounds, middleweight

How to watch Canelo vs. Charlo on Showtime PPV

Canelo Alvarez vs Jermell Charlo is a PPV event that costs $85. Canelo is the biggest name in boxing right now, so his fights are always PPVs. This one is extra pricey because Jermell Charlo is a bigger name than, say, John Ryder, Canelo’s last opponent. Canelo has signed a three fight deal with Premier Boxing Champions, making this a Showtime exclusive PPV. You don’t need a Showtime or Paramount+ subscription. Even iff you have one, you’ll still have to pay to watch the fight like everyone else.

How to watch Canelo vs. Charlo from abroad with a VPN

There is currently no U.K. broadcaster lined up for Canelo vs. Charlo. That means that U.K. fight fans who want to stay up very late and watch the bout will have to fake a U.S. internet connection. Thankfully that process is very easy and fairly cheap. Just grab one of the best VPNs for streaming, connect to a U.S. server, and buy the PPV on Showtime. We recommend NordVPN as the best VPN in general, and it’s also on sale for just over $3 per month when you commit to a two-year plan.

