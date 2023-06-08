 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Watch Manuel Flores vs Walter Santibanes: How to live stream boxing

Noah McGraw
By
A promo poster showing Manuel "Gucci Manny" Flores.

The undefeated Manuel “Gucci Manny” Flores (15-0, 11 KOs) takes on Walter Santibanes (11-2, 2 KOs) in Indio California this week. Flores is a rising star in the super bantamweight division. He’s been taking on opponents at a pace we only see in hungry prospects, with his last fight being a split decision win against Franklin Gonzalez in February.

Santibanes shouldn’t prove too much of a challenge for Flores. He has only two knockouts in his career, while Flores has ended a majority of his bouts with stoppages. Santibanes’ losses were early in his career though, and he’s currently on a nine-win streak. This will be the first ten-round bout for both fighters.

Flores vs Santibanes is tonight, Thursday June 8, at 9 p.m. ET. Expect the main card to start around 11 p.m. ET. This is one of the three exclusive boxing events on DAZN this week. Read on to learn everything you need to know to watch boxing on DAZN.

Related

Watch the Flores vs Santibanes live stream on DAZN

What is DAZN

This event is a DAZN exclusive. That means you’ll need a DAZN account in order to watch. Fortunately it’s not a PPV, so the basic account will get you access. Unfortunately there is no DAZN free trial. The cheapest option if only want to watch this fight is a one-month subscription for $25. You can save a few bucks if you buy the $225 year-long subscription. No fight fan will be disappointed with that purchase, as you’ll have access to tons of boxing matches. Just this week DAZN has three events. Flores vs Santibanes on Thursday, Sunny Edwards vs Andres Campos Saturday afternoon, and Jaime Munguia vs Sergiy Derevyanchenko Saturday evening.

Watch the Flores vs Santibanes live stream from abroad with a VPN

The NordVPN logo on a purple background.

DAZN is available in nearly every country in the world. But if you’re somewhere that doesn’t have access, or you just want to ensure that you’re watching the U.S. stream, we have an easy solution. Just download one of the best VPNs, connect to a server in the U.S., and pretend that you’re on American soil. Your internet won’t be able to tell the difference. W recommend NordVPN as the best VPN for streaming. Right now it’s on sale. If you commit to a two-year plan, it will only cost you the equivalent of $3.29 per month.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Noah McGraw
Noah McGraw
Noah is a Portland-based writer and editor focusing on digital commerce. In his spare time he enjoys riding and fixing old…
How to watch the Street League Skating Super Crown live today
Aerial view of a skateboarding arena.

On Sunday, November 6, skateboarding fans everywhere will tune in to watch the Street League Skating Super Crown, which is streaming on ESPN+ live from Rio de Janeiro. The World Championship women's event will kick off at 5:30 a.m. PT, and men's will follow it up at noon PT.
How to watch the Street League Skating Super Crown in the U.S.
This Sunday, November 6, the Street League Skating Super Crown is headed exclusively to ESPN+. If you're already an ESPN+ subscriber, all you have to do is log in to start watching, however, if you have yet to sign up for ESPN+, you have two options. The first is that you can choose to sign up for ESPN+ exclusively for only $10 per month. If you're strictly a sports fan and that makes up the majority of what you watch, then an ESPN+ subscription might be the best option for you.

Alternatively, for many people, the Disney+ bundle may actually be a much better deal. For only $14 per month, you can gain access to everything that ESPN+ has to offer as well as full access to Hulu and Disney+. That's a huge value! The addition of Hulu and Disney+ for only an additional $4 per month feels like a no-brainer. So, if you're considering subscribing to ESPN+ for the first time, you should definitely consider the Disney+ bundle.

Read more
Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva live stream: How to watch the fight tonight
jake paul vs anderson silva live stream ppv feature

Tonight, at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona, YouTuber-turned-prizefighter Jake "The Problem Child" Paul is entering the boxing ring. This time, the internet celebrity is facing his toughest challenge yet as he touches gloves with MMA legend Anderson "The Spider" Silva. It's sure to be an exciting night of boxing, but since it's a pay-per-view event, you'll have to hand over some cash in order to watch it. Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva live stream online when the action starts at 6 PM PT.

How to watch Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva online in the U.S.

Read more
How to watch God Forbid, the Jerry Falwell documentary, for free
A man and a woman sit by a pool with an image of a man's face in the water.

You may already be familiar with the name Jerry Falwell Jr. because before he was the subject of a new film on Hulu, he was a well-known evangelical leader that got wrapped up in a salacious sex scandal. Whether you've heard of him or not, the Hulu documentary God Forbid: The Sex Scandal That Brought Down a Dynasty reveals a whole new side to the story.
How to watch God Forbid in the U.S.
God Forbid documents the story of a Miami pool boy who for years had had affair involving evangelical leader Jerry Falwell Jr. and his wife, Becki. It's messy, complicated, and undeniably controversial.

If you are already a Hulu subscriber, just sign into your account and search for God Forbid to start watching when it premieres November 1. If you're not yet a subscriber, you have a couple of choices. The first is that you can opt to sign up for the Disney Bundle, which gives you access to everything on Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ for one monthly price of $13.99. If you're looking up your streaming game, this is a pretty solid deal. There are countless hours of content for your viewing pleasure, and there's definitely something for everyone.

Read more