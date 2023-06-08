Watch Manuel Flores vs Walter Santibanes: How to live stream boxing

The undefeated Manuel “Gucci Manny” Flores (15-0, 11 KOs) takes on Walter Santibanes (11-2, 2 KOs) in Indio California this week. Flores is a rising star in the super bantamweight division. He’s been taking on opponents at a pace we only see in hungry prospects, with his last fight being a split decision win against Franklin Gonzalez in February.

Santibanes shouldn’t prove too much of a challenge for Flores. He has only two knockouts in his career, while Flores has ended a majority of his bouts with stoppages. Santibanes’ losses were early in his career though, and he’s currently on a nine-win streak. This will be the first ten-round bout for both fighters.

Flores vs Santibanes is tonight, Thursday June 8, at 9 p.m. ET. Expect the main card to start around 11 p.m. ET. This is one of the three exclusive boxing events on DAZN this week. Read on to learn everything you need to know to watch boxing on DAZN.

Watch the Flores vs Santibanes live stream on DAZN

This event is a DAZN exclusive. That means you’ll need a DAZN account in order to watch. Fortunately it’s not a PPV, so the basic account will get you access. Unfortunately there is no DAZN free trial. The cheapest option if only want to watch this fight is a one-month subscription for $25. You can save a few bucks if you buy the $225 year-long subscription. No fight fan will be disappointed with that purchase, as you’ll have access to tons of boxing matches. Just this week DAZN has three events. Flores vs Santibanes on Thursday, Sunny Edwards vs Andres Campos Saturday afternoon, and Jaime Munguia vs Sergiy Derevyanchenko Saturday evening.

Watch the Flores vs Santibanes live stream from abroad with a VPN

DAZN is available in nearly every country in the world. But if you’re somewhere that doesn’t have access, or you just want to ensure that you’re watching the U.S. stream, we have an easy solution. Just download one of the best VPNs, connect to a server in the U.S., and pretend that you’re on American soil. Your internet won’t be able to tell the difference. W recommend NordVPN as the best VPN for streaming. Right now it’s on sale. If you commit to a two-year plan, it will only cost you the equivalent of $3.29 per month.

