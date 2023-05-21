 Skip to main content
Miami Heat vs Boston Celtics Game 3: How to watch the NBA playoffs for free

Noah McGraw
By

We’re on to Game 3 of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals, with the Miami Heat hosting the Boston Celtics. Miami has won two close games so far, and they’re getting the home court advantage for the next two games. Can they get a complete shutout this season? A win tonight gets them one step closer.

Miami Heat vs Boston Celtics Game 3 is at 8:30 p.m. ET tonight, May 21. It will be broadcast on TNT in the U.S., as will the other games in the series. A few of the best live TV streaming services have TNT, including one that has a free trial. We’ve collected all your options below.

Watch the Heat vs the Celtics live stream on YouTube TV

YouTube TV clock.

YouTube TV is currently your only option for streaming the game for free. That’s because it’s own of two live TV streaming services with a free trial, and the other option, FuboTV doesn’t have TNT. The YouTube TV free trial gives you ten free days of the service. That’s enough time to  Once your free trial is over, you’ll pay $65 per month for your first three months, then $73 per month after that. YouTube TV has over 100 channels and unlimited DVR, so you can watch the game whenever you want.

Watch the Heat vs the Celtics live stream on Sling TV

The Sling TV logo against a black background.

Sling TV is a good option for people looking to permanently cut out their cable. It has two separate packages of channels, each $40, so you only pay for the channels you’ll actually use. We’ve been begging traditional cable to do this for decades. In order to get TNT, you’ll need the Sling Orange package, which also includes channels like ESPN, TBS and the Food Network. There is no Sling TV free trial right now, but you can get your first month for only $30 if you’re a first time subscriber.

Watch the Heat vs the Celtics live stream on Hulu with Live TV

Hulu with Live TV is another way to watch TNT online. There isn’t a Hulu with Live TV free trial right now, but you can bundle the service with Disney+ and ESPN+ in the Disney Bundle and save a ton every month. The full package is $70 per month. Basically, if you already have the basic Hulu, Disney+ or ESPN+, this deal will be one of the cheaper options, since those services are all included with a Hulu with Live TV subscription.

Watch the Heat vs the Celtics live stream from abroad with a VPN

The NordVPN logo on a purple background.

It’s not always easy to watch U.S. sports from abroad. Sports licensing is complicated enough just in the U.S., forget about internationally. But there is an easy solution. Just get one of the best VPNs out there, connect to a U.S. server, then sign up for any of the above services. We recommend NordVPN as the best VPN for streaming. Right now you can get a two-year subscription for the equivalent of $6.69 per month.

