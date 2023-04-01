After back to back losses to Oleksandr Usyk, Anthony Joshua is starting his comeback. This weekend the former unified heavyweight champion will be facing Jermaine Franklin in a non-title fight. Joshua is the heavy favorite for the night, despite Franklin’s 21-1 record. Joshua has gone as far as to tell MailOnline that he will quit boxing if he loses to Franklin. The match is being billed as “New Dawn,” as Joshua hopes to use this match as a reset to send him back on the road for a championship belt. Despite the low stakes on the main fight, the match should be interesting. After all, some of the best boxing movies out there are comeback stories.

Several undercard fights will be broadcast before Joshua and Franklin square off. Some of these include Matteo Signani vs. Felix Cash for Signani’s European Middleweight title, and Craig Richards vs. Ricards Bolotniks for the vacant Inter-Continental Light Heavy title.

The Anthony Joshua vs. Jermaine Franklin boxing match is on Saturday, April 1 at 5:41 p.m. ET, with preliminary fights starting at 2 p.m. ET. The match will be shown in the U.S. on DAZN. The match is being held at The O2 Arena in London, which accounts for the early start time in the U.S. Here’s everything you need to know to watch the fight.

Watch the Joshua vs. Franklin on DAZN

The Joshua vs. Franklin boxing match will be broadcast exclusively on DAZN for U.S. viewers. DAZN is a streaming service dedicated to martial arts. The service costs $20 per month and includes multiple live events per month, plus on-demand fight replays, analysis and news. There isn’t a DAZN free trial anymore, so you’ll have to buy a month of the service to watch the match on Saturday.

Watch Joshua vs. Franklin from abroad with a VPN

If you’re not in the U.S. but want to watch the match via your DAZN subscription, there’s an easy fix. Just buy a VPN subscription and trick your internet into thinking you’re in the U.S. Then you can simply access Saturday’s fight through DAZN like everyone else in the U.S. We recommend NordVPN, as it’s the best VPN for streaming and the best VPN in general. Right now it’s only $6.69 per month when you buy a two-year subscription.

