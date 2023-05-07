Newcastle vs. Arsenal live stream: How to watch for free

One of the most exciting soccer matches of the weekend is Newcastle vs. Arsenal. Both teams are near the top of the Premier League rankings — Newcastle in third and Arsenal in second. The gap between the two is significant though, so we won’t see Newcastle move up this weekend. It’s still an exciting match. Here’s everything you need to know to watch it.

If you want to watch the Premier League this season, you’ll need access to both USA Network and the streaming service Peacock. The two have split the rights this year. Newcastle vs. Arsenal is on the USA Network on Sunday, May 7 at 11:30 a.m. ET. Here’s how to get access to USA Network for free.

Watch the Newcastle vs. Arsenal live stream on FuboTV

If you’re intent on cutting the cable cord forever, FuboTV is our recommended service. It’s perfect for watching this weekend’s Premier League matches, since there is a FuboTV free trial. That means Newcastle vs. Arsenal can be streamed right at your house for free. After the trial is over, you can continue the service for $65 per month. You’ll get access to over 100 channels.

Watch the Newcastle vs. Arsenal live stream on Sling TV

Sling TV is another great option for replacing your cable box. It’s a great way to save money since you can choose between two different channel packages and only pay for channels you’ll actually watch. To get USA Network you’ll need Sling TV Blue. There isn’t a Sling TV free trial right now, but you’ll only pay $20 for your first month. After that the service with cost you $40 per month for just Blue and $55 per month for both Blue and Orange together.

Watch the Newcastle vs. Arsenal live stream on Hulu with Live TV

If you’re a Hulu, Disney or ESPN fan, Hulu with Live TV should be your choice for watching the Premier League. While there isn’t a Hulu with Live TV free trial right now, you can save some money by bundling the service with your existing Disney Bundle. That means getting Hulu with Live TV, Disney+ and ESPN+ for only $70 per month.

Watch the Newcastle vs. Arsenal live stream on YouTube TV

Another option for watching Newcastle vs. Arsenal for free is YouTube TV. There is currently a YouTube with Live TV free trial that will get you three weeks of the service for free. Once you check it out and fall in love, a full subscription will cost you $73 per month. YouTube is nice enough to give you $10 off your first three paid months too.

Watch the Newcastle vs. Arsenal live stream from abroad with a VPN

If you’re somewhere in the world without USA Network, the local streaming options might be convoluted. Even if they’re simple, who wants to sign up for a foreign streaming service if you’ll be back in the U.S. soon enough? The simple solution is to spoof an internet connection the U.S. with a VPN. We recommend NordVPN for this, as it’s the best VPN for streaming and the best VPN overall. Right now it’s $6.69 per month when you sign up for the two-year plan.

