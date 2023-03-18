Southampton will host Tottenham Hotspur today in a David versus Goliath story. Tottenham is currently ranked fourth in the Premier League and is coming off a 3-1 win over Nottingham Forest. Southampton, on the other hand, is ranked dead last in the Premier League and most recently lost 0-2 to Brentford. The match kicks off at 11 AM ET, and will be broadcast on the USA Network, which means there’s a (legal) free Southampton vs Tottenham live stream.

That’s because there are several ways to watch the Premier League in the United States this year. Live streams of the matches switch between Peacock TV and USA Network. If a match is aired on Peacock, that’s your only option. If it’s aired on USA, like Southampton vs Spurs later today, you can choose from several of the best live TV streaming services. Some of them will even let you watch the match for free by way of a free trial. Here’s where (and how) to do that.

Watch the Southampton vs Tottenham live stream on FuboTV

FuboTV is our go-to recommendation for watching Premier Leagues matches on USA for one simple reason: There is a one-week FuboTV free trial. That means that if you’ve never had FuboTV before, you can watch all the matches this weekend without paying a dime. While you’re testing out the service, though, you’ll likely fall in love with all 145 channels. When your free trial is over, you’ll probably realize $75 per month is a small price to pay for such a wide variety of entertainment.

Watch the Southampton vs Tottenham live stream on Sling TV

Sling TV is a great option for watching USA channel Premier League matches, and dozens of other live TV channels. To watch USA you’ll need the Sling TV Blue package. It’s normally priced at $40 per month, but your first month will only be $20. Unfortunately there is no Sling TV free trial, so you’ll have to put that $20 down to watch the matches today.

Watch the Southampton vs Tottenham live stream on Hulu with Live TV

Hulu with Live TV has USA Network on its base plan. Along with today’s Premier League matches, you’ll also get 75 channels of live TV. There is no Hulu with Live TV free trial, so your subscription will cost you $70 per month. You’ll fall in love with all the options, including tons of live sports, entertainment, and the full backlog of Hulu content.

Watch the Southampton vs Tottenham live stream on YouTube TV

Another way to get USA Network and today’s Tottenham versus Southampton game for free is YouTube TV. There is a YouTube TV free trial happening today, so you can watch every Premier League match this weekend with no money down. When the two-week free trial is over, you’ll probably want to keep the service, since it gives you dozens of live TV channels for $65 per month. Your first month after the trial is even discounted to $55!

Watch the Southampton vs Tottenham live stream from abroad with a VPN

If you’re not in the U.S. right now but want easy access to the USA Network for today’s Premier League matches, don’t worry. With one of the best VPNs out there, you can convince your internet that you’re anywhere in the world. This can help in other ways than just easy access to sports. For instance, a VPN will get you around the Saturday football blackout in the U.K. We recommend NordVPN as the best VPN for streaming. It currently costs $6.69 per month for a two-year plan, which is 59% off its usual price.

