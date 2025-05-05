 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Features

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

If you have to watch one Disney+ movie this May 2025, stream this one

By
Miles shooting his webs in "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse."
Sony Pictures Animation

In an age dominated by superheroes, the best of these movies are on Disney+. The streamer has all the MCU films, meaning you can watch many superhero movies there.

If you’re trying to narrow in on a single movie that’s worth your time, though, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is the best movie to start with. The film, which is a sequel to 2018’s Spider-Man: Into the Spider-verse, isn’t part of the MCU but is nonetheless one of the more inventive superhero movies ever made. Following Miles Morales in the aftermath of the first film, we see him learn about an entire multiverse filled with spider-people and also come to understand just how much he wants to forge his own path. Here are three reasons you should check it out:

Recommended Videos

It’s absolutely stunning to look at

Perhaps the most important reason to check out Across the Spider-Verse is to witness the stunning visual achievement. The movie’s animation changes style as its characters move between various universes inside of their multiverse, and the animation also means that shots can be expressive of their characters’ internal lives.

Related

Gwen Stacey’s watercolor-inflected universe is beautiful, but every spot the characters visit in this movie is a visual feast, so much so that if you pause any random frame, there’ll be a dozen fascinating things to look at.

It features an utterly relentless plot

Gwen Stacy in "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse."
Sony / Sony

Although Across the Spider-Verse is fairly long at two hours and 20 minutes, the film moves at a pretty relentless clip. We follow Miles as he reunites with Gwen. Miles learns that Spider-People from all over the universe are collaborating to prevent breaches between universes, and then Miles decides to write his own story.

It’s a remarkably linear film that nevertheless seems to know where it’s going and has a firm handle on its central characters and how they relate to one another.

It’s referential in all the best ways

Spider-Man and Spider-Woman fighting Spot in "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse."
Sony Pictures Releasing / Sony Pictures Releasing

Much like Into the Spider-Verse, Across the Spider-Verse is referential to the rest of the Spider-Man universe without being obnoxious about it. It’s a movie about what it means to love Spider-Man that nevertheless acknowledges all the ways loving a character can lead you to reject anyone trying to do something new with it.

Few movies understand the appeal of a character as well as this one does, even as Across the Spider-Verse dares us to ask whether any character should ever be forced to stay the same for decades and decades.

Stream Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse on Disney+.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Joe Allen
Joe Allen
Writer
Joe Allen is a freelance writer at Digital Trends, where he covers Movies and TV. He frequently writes streaming…
3 underrated movies you need to watch in May 2025
A man hands another man an item.

April belonged to Ryan Coogler and Michael B. Jordan. Their new horror movie, Sinners, opened to an impressive $48 million domestically, beating out A Minecraft Movie for the top spot. With strong word of mouth and critical acclaim, Sinners could leg out a box office total of over $200 million, an impressive feat for an original horror.

May kicks off summer blockbuster season, and first up is Marvel with Thunderbolts*. Tom Cruise races into theaters with Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning three weeks later. Those two films will dominate the May box office. However, smaller movies opening throughout May might pique your interest. Our suggestions include a strange comedy, an airplane action romp, and a folk horror.

Read more
5 great TV shows you need to watch in May 2025
A woman and a man lean up against a plane.

You have probably filled up your TV time of late with the latest episodes of The Last of Us and already binged your way through all six episodes of the seventh season of Black Mirror. What now? There are plenty of great new and returning shows coming this month.

If you’re looking for guidance, we have rounded up five great TV shows you need to watch in May 2025. They’re available on three top streamers, feature fabulous casts, and, when it comes to the returning shows, it has been years since we've seen a new season. So, saddle up and check these out. 

Read more
5 movies leaving Netflix in April 2025 you have to watch now
Miles Teller and J. K. Simmons in Whiplash.

April belongs to Tom Hardy. The English actor is one of the stars on Guy Ritchie's MobLand, a popular Paramount+ series. Later this month, Hardy will tackle crime and corruption in Havoc, a new action thriller from acclaimed director Gareth Evans. Havoc is already generating positive buzz and should be on Netflix's most popular list.

While Havoc will remain on Netflix for a long time, these five movies are leaving the service at the end of the month. Our picks include an emotional romance, a landmark superhero adventure, and a terrific psychological drama.

Read more