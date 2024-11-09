 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. News

James Gunn is quashing rumors that DC is planning a Joker TV series with Barry Keoghan

By
A disfigured man smiles into a window.
Warner Bros. Pictures

One of the most intriguing introductions in The Batman was Barry Keoghan’s JokerThe character only appears briefly at the end of the film, and that appearance seemed designed to juice interest in a potential sequel.

Now that James Gunn has taken over the reins at DC, though, it’s unclear whether Keoghan will return to DC in any form. Now, Gunn has taken to Threads to quash one rumor about Keoghan’s Joker, namely that he was set to star in a spinoff series much like The Penguin.

Recommended Videos

“Turn on Threads, and everyone is asking me about this. No, there is absolutely no truth to this. A Joker series is not being discussed, nor has [it] even come up at this time,” Gunn said in his post.

When The Batman was first released in 2022, Keoghan explained that he had actually sent in an unsolicited audition tape because he was interested in playing The Riddler. At the time, Jonah Hill had already been cast in the role, and Paul Dano would eventually go on to play the part.

Related

Four months after he sent in his tape, though, he got a call from his agent saying: “The Batman wants you to play the Joker — but you cannot tell anyone.”

He also explained that he wanted to make his version of the character someone relatable. “I wanted some sort of human in there behind the makeup. I want people to relate to him … [to know] this is a façade he puts on.”

Keoghan seems ready and eager to return to the role should he be called upon to do so, but at least for now, he hasn’t received that call.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Joe Allen
Joe Allen
Writer
Joe Allen is a freelance writer at Digital Trends, where he covers Movies and TV. He frequently writes streaming…
James Gunn unveils Superman logo one year before film soars into theaters
James Gunn smiles for a photo on the left with a Superman logo on the right.

This time next year, Superman will finally soar into theaters on July 11, 2025. Superman writer and director James Gunn shared a picture of the Kryptonian superhero's logo on his Instagram to commemorate the monumental occasion.

"In exactly one year #Superman opens all over the world," Gunn wrote in the caption. This is the brightest and clearest look of Gunn's Superman logo to date.

Read more
Superman: James Gunn recalls screen test between David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan
(L-R) Rachel Brosnahan, David Corenswet, and James Gunn reading Superman comics.

There is still over a year before Superman flies into theaters next summer. With production underway, Superman writer and director James Gunn took to Threads on Monday to reminisce about casting David Corenswet as Clark Kent and Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane.

"One year ago today David and Rachel screen-tested for Clark and Lois," Gunn wrote. "When they first read together it was like magic. What a wonderful year it’s been with two of the most extraordinary, vibrant, and meticulous actors I’ve ever had the opportunity to work with. I can’t wait for you to see them on screen in just a little over a year."

Read more
James Gunn shares first image of David Corenswet in Superman suit
David Corenswet as Superman pulling up his red boot while wearing a costume.

In 2025, you will believe a man can ... put his red boots on? David Corenswet is suiting up as the next Man of Steel in a first-look image of the actor in the Superman costume. On his Instagram account, James Gunn posted Corenswet putting on Superman's trademark red boots. Gunn added that the photo was "taken on set by Jess Miglio and was entirely in-camera."

Corenswet was cast in the highly coveted role of Clark Kent/Superman in June 2023. Corenswet takes over for Henry Cavill, the actor who last played Superman on the big screen in the DC Extended Universe.

Read more