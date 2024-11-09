One of the most intriguing introductions in The Batman was Barry Keoghan’s Joker. The character only appears briefly at the end of the film, and that appearance seemed designed to juice interest in a potential sequel.

Now that James Gunn has taken over the reins at DC, though, it’s unclear whether Keoghan will return to DC in any form. Now, Gunn has taken to Threads to quash one rumor about Keoghan’s Joker, namely that he was set to star in a spinoff series much like The Penguin.

“Turn on Threads, and everyone is asking me about this. No, there is absolutely no truth to this. A Joker series is not being discussed, nor has [it] even come up at this time,” Gunn said in his post.

When The Batman was first released in 2022, Keoghan explained that he had actually sent in an unsolicited audition tape because he was interested in playing The Riddler. At the time, Jonah Hill had already been cast in the role, and Paul Dano would eventually go on to play the part.

Four months after he sent in his tape, though, he got a call from his agent saying: “The Batman wants you to play the Joker — but you cannot tell anyone.”

He also explained that he wanted to make his version of the character someone relatable. “I wanted some sort of human in there behind the makeup. I want people to relate to him … [to know] this is a façade he puts on.”

Keoghan seems ready and eager to return to the role should he be called upon to do so, but at least for now, he hasn’t received that call.