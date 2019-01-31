Digital Trends
Movies & TV

James Gunn in talks to direct Suicide Squad movie, give franchise his own spin

Rick Marshall
By

It didn’t take long for James Gunn to find a new, comics-inspired film to bring to the screen. The Guardians of the Galaxy filmmaker is reportedly in talks to direct a reimagining of the 2016 film Suicide Squad.

Gunn is currently in negotiations to helm the The Suicide Squad, which is now scheduled to hit theaters August 6, 2021. He was already working on the Suicide Squad sequel as the project’s screenwriter, and if talks progress as expected, this will be his first directorial feature since 2017’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.

The Suicide Squad isn’t expected to be a direct sequel to its 2016 predecessor, according to The Hollywood Reporter, and will instead serve as a soft relaunch of the franchise under Gunn’s direction. He’s expected to “take the franchise in a new direction” and bring in a “mostly all-new cast of characters and actors.”

Gunn was terminated from his contract with Marvel in July 2018 due to a campaign initiated by alt-right pundits who unearthed offensive messages he posted on Twitter nearly a decade earlier (and had previously apologized for). Disney and Marvel quickly made the controversial decision to end their professional relationship with Gunn despite his public apology, only to have the entire cast of the Guardians of the Galaxy films — as well as many other prominent actors and filmmakers — voice their support for him.

Several months later, WB brought in Gunn to work on the script for the sequel to Suicide Squad — initially titled Suicide Squad 2 — and bring his trademark blend of comedy and action to the project.

DC Comics’ Suicide Squad has traditionally followed a group of villains who are given a chance at freedom if they are able to pull off a seemingly impossible mission for a secret government agency. The 2016 film featured the DC characters Deadshot, Harley Quinn, Joker, Captain Boomerang, Diablo, Enchantress, Katana, Rick Flagg, Slipknot, and Killer Croc, with Will Smith and Margot Robbie portraying Deadshot and Harley Quinn, respectively. The film also introduced Jared Leto as the new Joker.

It’s unknown which, if any, characters will return from the 2016 film. Robbie recently reprised her role as Harley Quinn in the first teaser for the upcoming Birds of Prey movie, which will follow a group of female DC Comics characters.

Zack Snyder and Deborah Snyder will serve as executive producers on The Suicide Squad.

Don't Miss

From 'Wassup' to Darth Vader, the 12 greatest Super Bowl commercials of all time
Movies & TV

A familiar Star Wars droid will appear in 'The Mandalorian' series

The Mandalorian, Jon Favreau's live-action Star Wars series planned for Disney's streaming video service, will be one of the most expensive television shows ever made. Here's everything we know about it so far.
Posted By Rick Marshall
best streaming TV service
Movies & TV

Do you have questions about Hulu? We’ve got all the answers

Not sure which Hulu subscription is right for you? We're here to help. This is your complete guide to Hulu and Hulu with Live TV, including content offerings for each service, pricing, internet requirements, and more.
Posted By Ryan Waniata, Brie Barbee
what is espn plus 6 0 for ios apple tv screenshot 001
Movies & TV

ESPN Plus is a great sports companion. Here's everything you need to know

ESPN's streaming service, ESPN Plus, arrived in 2018. Despite appearances, ESPN Plus isn't a replacement for your ESPN cable channels, and it differs from other streaming apps in a few key ways. We answer all your questions in this guide.
Posted By Simon Cohen, Kris Wouk
Tom Brady Super Bowl AI Swarm Intelligence Sports Betting
Home Theater

The Rams will play the Patriots in Super Bowl 2019. Here’s how to watch online

The New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams are set to face each other at Super Bowl 2019, and if you have an internet connection, there are plenty of ways to watch the drama unfold.
Posted By Will Nicol
netflix offline viewing woman watching movies and tv on laptop
Movies & TV

Tired of Netflix? Here's where to find free movies online, legally

We've spent countless hours digging around the web to find the best sites for streaming free movies online. Not only are all of these sites completely free to use, they're also completely legal and trustworthy.
Posted By Parker Hall
kung fury movie
Movies & TV

Save a few bucks with the best free feature-length movies on YouTube

Bank account emptier than you thought? Check out our curated list of the best full-length movies on YouTube to find feature-length flicks that are free, legally uploaded, and actually worth watching.
Posted By Rick Marshall
movie tickets theater
Movies & TV

Battle of the movie ticket sites: MoviePass vs. AMC vs. Sinemia vs. Cinemark

MoviePass is the industry leader in subscription-based movie ticket sales, but the company's troubles have opened the door for competitors AMC Stubs A-List, Sinemia, and Cinemark Movie Club. Here's how the services compare.
Posted By Rick Marshall
Woody Harrelson in Zombieland
Movies & TV

‘Zombieland 2’ has an official title and a familiar-looking promo image

Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson, Emma Stone, and Abigail Breslin are ready to nut up or shut up once more in Zombieland: Double Tap, a sequel from the director of Venom and the co-writers of Deadpool and Deadpool 2.
Posted By Chris Gates
reelgood smart tv show detail
Home Theater

Reelgood’s universal streaming guide is coming to millions of smart TVs

By 2020, it's expected that almost half of the smart TVs in the U.S. will have the Reelgood app installed on their home screens. With a content guide that includes more than 52 services, this might be the only TV app you need.
Posted By Simon Cohen
alaska airlines solar eclipse woman typing on phone in airplane sunlight
Home Theater

Apple Music subscribers can listen and watch for free on American Airlines

Apple Music is a great way to listen to your tunes when on Wi-Fi or if you have a good data plan. On a plane? Forget about it. Starting Friday, if you fly American Airlines domestically, it won't cost you (an additional) cent.
Posted By Simon Cohen
amazon echo harrison ford superbowl commercial for beta testing program
Smart Home

Harrison Ford, other celebs tease a big reveal in Amazon’s pre-Super Bowl ads

Amazon uses four 11-second celebrity video teasers to entice viewers to watch the mega-retailer's Super Bowl television commercials on February 3. Harrison Ford and others react to something blue, possibly an Amazon Beta Testing Program.
Posted By Bruce Brown
Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice The Batman
Movies & TV

Dark Knight solo movie 'The Batman' might hit theaters in 2021, director says

Warner Bros. Pictures is giving DC Comics' Dark Knight another solo adventure on the big screen (his first since the conclusion of the Dark Knight trilogy). Here's everything we know about the studio's upcoming film The Batman.
Posted By Rick Marshall
Movies & TV

From ‘Wassup’ to Darth Vader, the 12 greatest Super Bowl commercials of all time

Everyone has their favorites, but some commercials stand the test of time. We've scoured through the archives to pick the cream of the crop. These are the 12 best Super Bowl commercials of all time.
Posted By Christine Persaud, Rick Marshall
Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice The Batman
Movies & TV

Ben Affleck officially exits ‘The Batman’ as solo film gets release date

Warner Bros. Pictures' The Batman now has an official release date, but it will need a new star after Ben Affleck officially exited the project following years of uncertainty regarding his role with the film.
Posted By Rick Marshall