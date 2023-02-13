 Skip to main content
Jared From Subway: Catching A Monster trailer chronicles the fall of an iconic spokesman

Dan Girolamo
By

If you ate Subway from 2000 to 2015, then there’s a good chance the name Jared Fogle rings a bell. The story goes that Fogle lost over 240 pounds between 1998 and 1999 by rearranging his diet around Subway sandwiches. For the next 15 years, Fogle was Subway’s spokesperson, becoming a global sensation and motivational success story. However, Fogle was hiding a dark secret behind closed doors. He was a pedophile, and the ensuing investigation to bring down Fogle is the subject of Jared From Subway: Catching A Monster.

ID’s three-part docuseries Catching A Monster chronicles Fogle’s meteoric rise as an inspirational hero and his tragic fall as a sexual predator. In 2015, Fogle and his business partner, Russell Taylor, were arrested and charged with multiple allegations of child endangerment. Many people know that Fogle was charged, but how those charges were discovered is the subject of the series.

One of the key figures in the true crime series is Florida journalist Rochelle Herman, who worked undercover for the FBI to capture disturbing and troubling confessions from Fogle. Herman’s findings eventually led the authorities to raid Fogle’s home ,where they found evidence of child pornography. Through interviews with survivors of Fogle’s abuse, the docuseries depicts how “The Subway Guy” was a monster hiding behind his public persona.

Related

“ID has always had a rich legacy of bringing incredible true-crime documentary series to the air. Jared From Subway: Catching A Monster is a powerful new entry to our ever-growing slate of premium limited event series,” said Jason Sarlanis, president of Turner Networks, ID & HLN, Linear and Streaming. “Jared masqueraded as a national hero while hiding a horrific side. We are so grateful to the women who, by courageously sharing their stories, are shining a light on this important issue that affects so many families across America.”

All three parts of Jared From Subway: Catching A Monster premiere back-to-back starting at 9 p.m. Monday, March 6, and will be available to stream the same day on Discovery+.

