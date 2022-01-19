WeCrashed trailer chronicles the rise and fall of WeWork

There’s an old expression that applies to WeWork: “Pride comes before a fall.” And in the first trailer for AppleTV+’s upcoming miniseries, WeCrashed, few have more pride than WeWork co-founder Adam Neumann and his wife, Rebekah. They really seem to believe that WeWork was the start of a cultural revolution that would change the world. WeWork’s gimmick was that all coworkers would share the same office space. And for a time, WeWork made the Neumanns rich and powerful. But the good times didn’t last forever.

WeCrashed is based upon David Brown’s podcast, WeCrashed: The Rise and Fall of WeWork, which was released by Wondery. Jared Leto headlines the series as Adam Neumann alongside Anne Hathaway as Rebekah Neumann. According to AppleTV+’s official synopsis for the miniseries, the “love story” between the Neumanns is a critical part of the show.

“The series is inspired by actual events – and the love story at the center of it all. WeWork grew from a single coworking space into a global brand worth $47 billion in under a decade. Then, in less than a year, its value plummeted. What happened?”

If the trailer is any indication, the Neumanns picked up a cultlike following that regarded them as modern-day gurus. Adam’s ego is so out of control that he says that God resembles him without any hint of irony. In short, the Neumanns really seem to believe their own hype. And that’s the most important reason for their downfall.

Kyle Marvin also stars in the series as Miguel McKelvey, the other co-founder of WeWork. America Ferrera is featured as young entrepreneur Elishia Kennedy, with Robert Emmet Lunney as Richard, and O. T. Fagbenle as Cameron Lautner.

WeCrashed was written and created by Lee Eisenberg and Drew Crevello, and it will run for eight episodes. John Requa and Glenn Ficarra directed the series and served as executive producers alongside Leto, Hathaway, Crevollo, Eisenberg, Charlie Gogolak, Natalie Sandy, Emma Ludbrook, Hernan Lopez, Marshall Lewy, and Aaron Hart.

The first three episodes of WeCrashed will make their debut on AppleTV+ on March 18. The remaining five episodes will be released weekly, with the conclusion debuting on April 22.