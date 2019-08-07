News

Can Subway’s new meatless meatball sub put it back in the game?

Allison Matyus
By

Subway announced on Wednesday that it would begin selling meatless “meatball” sandwiches made from plant-based Beyond Meat next month. The move comes as the fast food chain attempts to lure back customers amid struggling sales.

The company closed 1,100 locations in 2018 and has seen lower overall traffic in recent years. The new sandwich could help bring in people interested in having a vegetarian version of Subway’s iconic Meatball Marina sub.

The Beyond Meat sub is only a test right now: it will be available for a limited time only at 685 Subway restaurants in the U.S. and Canada. We’ve reached out to Subway for more details and will update this story if we hear back.

“Our guests want to feel good about what they eat and they also want to indulge in new flavors,” said Len Van Popering, the Chief Brand and Innovation Officer at Subway, in a press release. “With our new plant-based Beyond Meatball Marinara sub, we are giving them the best of both worlds. And, we are particularly excited about debuting the co-developed product that can’t be found anywhere else.” 

The Beyond Meatball Marinara have the same ingredients as a regular meatball sub (marinara sauce, Provolone cheese, and grated parmesan cheese on toasted bread), except that the meatballs are made from Beyond Beef. These meatballs have no GMOs, soy, or gluten, and the sandwich contains 20 grams of plant protein. 

Meat-like meat replacements have gained in popularity in recent years as more Americans are turning plant-based, vegan, and vegetarian diets. Subway isn’t alone in offering more meat alternatives — Carl’s Jr., Dunkin’ Donuts and Del Taco all serve Beyond Meat products. 

The Impossible Burger, made from Impossible Foods, will be served at select Burger Kings starting Aug. 9. White Castle also offers a meat-free burger — the Impossible Slider — and Red Robin is the largest restaurant chain in the country to carry the Impossible Burger. 

At the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) earlier this year, Digital Trends gave the Impossible Burger our Top Tech of CES award. Plant-based burgers like the Impossible Burger or Beyond Burger strive to look, smell, and taste like meat, but are made from plant-derived compounds. 

The veggie burger has come a long way from black bean burgers or portobello burgers. Consumers are increasingly trying plant-based substitutes as a more eco-friendly option as more information is revealed about the meat industry’s impact on the environment. According to research conducted by Midan Marketing and MeatingPlace, 70% of meat-eaters substituted a non-meat protein in a meal at least once a week. 

Don't Miss

Crescent Moon Eva All-Foam V2 Snowshoe review
spacex launches a twice flown rocket to deploy one massive satellite amos 17 launch august 2019
Emerging Tech

SpaceX launches a twice-flown rocket to deploy one massive satellite

SpaceX successfully deployed a communications satellite for Israeli firm Spacecom on Tuesday. The successful mission came three years after the loss of a $200 million Spacecom satellite in a SpaceX Falcon 9 launchpad explosion.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
google images new side panel makes it a lot easier to use august 2019
Computing

Google Images’ new side panel makes it a whole lot easier to use

Google Images has launched a new side panel for desktop that keeps a selected image in place when you scroll up and down. The new feature makes it a whole lot easier to compare images while conducting a search.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
rocket lab wants to reuse its boosters by catching them with a helicopter
Emerging Tech

Rocket Lab wants to reuse its boosters by catching them with a helicopter

Small-satellite launcher Rocket Lab wants to follow in SpaceX's footsteps by creating a reusable rocket system. But whereas SpaceX brings its booster back in a controlled landing, Rocket Lab has an altogether different plan ...
Posted By Trevor Mogg
samsung exynos 9825 news
Mobile

Samsung’s powerful Exynos 9825 chip breaks cover ahead of Galaxy Note 10 launch

Samsung has announced the Exynos 9825 processor, just hours before the launch of the Galaxy Note 10, suggesting the new powerhouse chip will be inside at least some of the new smartphones.
Posted By Andy Boxall
audi shows e tron scooter four wheeled electric skateboard concept combines with
Cars

Audi places its smallest model where escooters and skateboards intersect

Audi developed a vehicle that blurs the line between escooters and skateboards. Its E-Tron Scooter is an electric skateboard that's shaped like a longboard and fitted with a scooter-like handlebar. It has 12.5 miles of range.
Posted By Ronan Glon
2020 Volkswagen Passat
Cars

For 2020, Volkswagen shuffles trim levels and adds tech across the board

Volkswagen is focusing on tech as it updates its full range of models for the 2020 model year. From the Jetta to the Arteon, all of the firm's cars benefit from a new infotainment system, and most receive standard electronic driving aids.
Posted By Ronan Glon
2020 karma revero gt 3d audio system details
Cars

The Karma Revero plug-in hybrid’s audio system took more than 2 years to design

German audio company Sennheiser created a 3D surround sound system for the 2020 Karma Revero GT plug-in hybrid. But it took a long time for engineers to get it right, according to the company.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
samsung galaxy unpacked 28622785752 1f940b3483 o
Mobile

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2019 Complete Coverage

Samsung's second and final Galaxy Unpacked 2019 is going to be just as big of a deal as the first one because we're going to see refinements that go further than the Galaxy S10. The upcoming Galaxy Note 10 needs to differentiate itself, and…
Posted By Julian Chokkattu
Samsung Unpacked New York City Galaxy Watch
Mobile

Samsung might unveil a new Galaxy Book laptop at Galaxy Unpacked on August 7

Galaxy Unpacked is Samsung's major event for big reveals, and this year's August event is going to be no different. From the Galaxy Note 10, to further information on the Galaxy Fold, here's everything to expect.
Posted By Mark Jansen
new galarian pokemon team yell shown in sword and shield trailer pokemonhangry
Gaming

New Galarian forms and Team Yell revealed in Pokémon Sword and Shield trailer

A new trailer for Pokémon Sword and Shield has shown off the game's latest additions, including a Morpeko Pokémon complete with a Hangry mode. Galarian versions of classic Pokémon are also coming.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
LeapFrog Epic
News

Leapfrog tablets may have exposed your kid’s location data

Leapfrog was found to have flaws that could have let strangers locate users and send messages. A CheckMarx report revealed that the LeapPad Ultimate used an insecure internet connection that could have revealed personal information.
Posted By Allison Matyus
AMD Ryzen 5 2400G & Ryzen 3 2200G Review pins
Computing

Spectre looms again as another exploit leaves Intel CPUs vulnerable

The latest Spectre exploit to come to light is SWAPGS, a bug that affects all Intel CPUs going back to 2012. While there is a suggestion that some AMD CPUs may be affected too, the red team denies it, and BitDefender backs it up.
Posted By Jon Martindale
sxsl to performers announced white house washington dc
News

White House invites tech companies to discuss online extremism after shootings

The White House has invited major tech companies to discuss the threat of violent extremism on online platforms, coming in the wake of two mass shootings over the weekend that left more than 30 people dead.
Posted By Allison Matyus
fifa 20 biggest additions changes fifadribble
Gaming

The biggest changes and additions coming to FIFA 20 this year

FIFA 20 will be a much different game than we got last year, with new modes, the elimination of The Journey, big gameplay tweaks, and greater customization for your Career Mode team.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin