Warner Bros. developing Joker-Harley Quinn movie with Jared Leto, Margot Robbie

Why it matters to you After stealing scenes in Suicide Squad, the Joker and Harley Quinn will soon get to be the focus of their own film.

One of the most common complaints about Suicide Squad was that there wasn’t enough of the Joker and Harley Quinn, but fans will soon get their fill of those twisted characters. Warner Bros. is developing a Joker-Harley Quinn movie, according to Variety. And don’t worry, Jared Leto and Margot Robbie are on board to reprise their roles.

The studio describes the film as a “criminal love story,” which makes sense given that the two characters’ relationship is more bad romance than modern fairy tale. The Joker is an actual psychopath, and Harley, a former psychologist, became unhinged herself after meeting him in the asylum where she worked. Their unconventional bond went over well with Suicide Squad viewers, and it should make for an interesting stand-alone film.

John Requa and Glenn Ficarra are reportedly in negotiations to serve as the film’s writers, directors, and producers, Deadline reports. The Joker-Harley Quinn movie would be their first big superhero flick, but they have worked on high-profile projects in the past. Their credits include directing and executive producing the NBC series This Is Us, as well as writing 2003’s Bad Santa and directing 2011’s Crazy, Stupid, Love, among other movies. Robbie has worked with them before, in both 2016’s Whiskey Tango Foxtrot and 2015’s Focus.

The Joker-Harley Quinn movie news comes on the heels of another Joker project being revealed. That one, however, is the villain’s origin story, and it will not star Leto. Meanwhile, the Joker-Harley Quinn flick is also different from Gotham City Sirens, a film Robbie is executive producing that will center on DC Comics’ female villains.

Clearly, Warner Bros. is exploring a lot of different possible avenues with DC Comics characters right now, which makes sense given the huge success it had this summer with Wonder Woman. Although Suicide Squad wasn’t as big of a box office winner, the film did fare well. Ticket sales reached $325.1 million domestically during its run and $745.6 million worldwide, according to Box Office Mojo data. The movie’s sequel is expected to be released in 2018.

So far, no timeline for the Joker-Harley Quinn movie’s release has been announced.