Generations unite in new Jurassic World Dominion featurette

In a summer box office destined to be dominated by superheroes and Tom Cruise, there’s at least one more franchise that could challenge for the crown. Jurassic World Dominion is not only a sequel to the hit Jurassic World films, but it’s also the first time in three decades that the main characters of Jurassic Park will be back in action. And if the sequel’s latest featurette is any indication, it’s shaping up to be a crossover of Endgame proportions.

The new video feature follows up on the recently released trailer that introduced Baby Blue, the daughter of Owen Grady’s raptor, Blue. It also reveals that Owen, Claire Dearing, and their adoptive daughter, Maisie Lockwood, have been living off the grid since Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. It’s appropriate since the state of the world is kind of their fault. Maisie made the call to set the dinosaurs free on an unsuspecting planet, and they’re making up for lost time.

According to the featurette, there are two intersecting storylines in the film. From Owen’s side, it’s his quest to reunite Blue with her kidnapped baby. And he will be getting some additional backup from Kayla Watts, a pilot who is sympathetic to his cause. It’s unclear how and why the original Jurassic Park trio — Ian Malcolm, Alan Grant, and Ellie Sattler — are back together again. But their story will bring them into contact with Owen and Claire.

Chris Pratt headlines the sequel as Owen Grady, with Bryce Dallas Howard as Claire Dearing, Laura Dern as Dr. Ellie Sattler, Jeff Goldblum as Dr. Ian Malcolm, Sam Neill as Dr. Alan Grant, DeWanda Wise as Kayla Watts, Mamoudou Athie as Ramsay Cole, BD Wong as Dr. Henry Wu, Omar Sy as Barry Sembène, Isabella Sermon as Maisie Lockwood, Campbell Scott as Dr. Lewis Dodgson, Justice Smith as Franklin Webb, Scott Haze as Rainn Delacourt, Dichen Lachman as Soyona Santos, Daniella Pineda as Dr. Zia Rodriguez, Kristoffer Polaha as Wyatt Huntley, and Elva Trill as Charlotte Lockwood.

Colin Trevorrow directed Jurassic World Dominion from a script he co-wrote with Emily Carmichael. The new sequel will hit theaters on June 10.

