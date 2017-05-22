Zack Snyder steps away from 'Justice League' following family tragedy

It’s been a long wait for DC Comics fans, but the live-action Justice League film is finally happening.

Warner Bros. Pictures’ superhero universe has brought in the bucks, but hasn’t had the easiest time of it on the big screen, with controversy and polarizing debate accompanying the first three installments of the studio’s cinematic franchise: Man of Steel, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, and Suicide Squad. However, the studio is hoping the fourth time’s the charm.

A direct sequel to Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Justice League brings back the trio of Ben Affleck as Batman, Henry Cavill as Superman, and Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman. They’re joined by a squadron of DC favorites who made brief appearances in Batman v. Superman.

Set to debut in theaters November 17, 2017, Justice League is shaping up to be the biggest cinematic event to date in WB’s superhero universe. Here’s everything we know (spoiler alert!) about Justice League so far.

Josh Whedon takes over following Zack Snyder’s departure

Director Zack Snyder, who also oversaw Man of Steel and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, is stepping away from the production of Justice League, according to an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. Snyder’s decision comes following his daughter’s suicide in March. “In my mind, I thought it was a cathartic thing to go back to work, to just bury myself and see if that was way through it,” Snyder told THR. “I’ve decided to take a step back from the movie to be with my family, be with my kids, who really need me. They are all having a hard time. I’m having a hard time.”

Joss Whedon, who helmed the first two Avengers movies for Marvel, will take the reins on Justice League. Snyder had already recruited Whedon to write some additional scenes for the film, following a screening of a rough cut. Justice League is currently in post-production, and while Whedon will shoot the new scenes, the project will still reflect Snyder’s vision. According to Warner Bros. Pictures President Toby Emmerich: “The directing is minimal ,and it has to adhere to the style and tone and the template that Zack set … He’s handing a baton to Joss, but the course has really been set by Zack.”

There is no word yet on when or if Snyder will return to the franchise, or who might oversee it moving forward. Reports have already connected Whedon to a possible Batgirl film, so this may be the start of his growing involvement in DC’s film universe. According to the THR report, Warner Bros. extended Snyder’s deal, in case he wants to return to work on more projects.

Come together

After teasing the arrival of the first full-length trailer for Justice League, Warner Bros. Pictures delivered it on March 25 — and it quickly became quite the conversation starter.

Offering glimpses of Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Cyborg, and Flash in action against an invading horde, the trailer also revealed glimpses of some of the comedy that the studio and Snyder insisted will lighten the tone of the film. Snyder’s previous DC Comics superhero mash-up, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, was criticized for its oppressively grim and gritty tone, and the Justice League team has been vocal about its efforts to add more humor to the upcoming film.

Images and action

As part of the announcement that a new trailer for Justice League would premiere March 25, Warner Bros. Pictures released a batch of new posters for the film in the days leading up to the trailer’s debut, as well as several teasers for the trailer. (Yes, they’re previews of a trailer — but that’s the way of things in the modern movie marketing cycle.)

The first three posters released by the studio feature Batman, Aquaman, and the Justice League movie logo.

The studio also released a pair of teasers featuring Aquaman and Batman that offered a peek at the footage likely to appear in the new trailer.

And finally, the studio also released a new photo of the entire team assembled and ready for action.

New wheels

If you’re the kind of person who saw Batman’s arsenal on wheels in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and thought, “There’s definitely room for more guns,” you’ll be pleasantly surprised by what the film has in store for the Batmobile in Justice League.

In early March 2017, Snyder posted a photo of the upgraded Batmobile on social media site Vero (an image that was then discovered by ComingSoon.net), and the iconic supercar appears to be more gun than vehicle at this point — which actually makes a lot of sense, given the level of threat the team will face in Justice League.

If there was any question whether Ben Affleck’s outrageously lethal take on Batman would be toned down for Justice League, this image offers a pretty clear answer.

Under the sea

In March 2017, Snyder posted a brief video on Twitter, featuring some test footage of Aquaman actor Jason Momoa.

Captioned “Working on my birthday,” the short video shows Momoa’s Aquaman gliding through the water toward what looks to be a statue of some sort (or another character sitting very, very still).

It’s unknown how much of Justice League will be set underwater or if the clip from Snyder’s video will even be included in the theatrical cut of the film, but it does provide a nice indication of what Aquaman’s undersea kingdom might look like.

The mission

Ben Affleck’s Batman took a lone-wolf approach to heroism in Batman v. Superman, but we know he’ll play a key role in uniting the DC Comics heroes of Warner Bros. Pictures’ cinematic universe. So what are they uniting against?

In June 2016, the studio released the first, official plot synopsis for the film, which hinted at a “newly awakened” threat that will prove to be more than any one of the heroes can handle alone.

Fueled by his restored faith in humanity and inspired by Superman’s selfless act, Bruce Wayne enlists the help of his newfound ally, Diana Prince, to face an even greater enemy. Together, Batman and Wonder Woman work quickly to find and recruit a team of metahumans to stand against this newly awakened threat. But despite the formation of this unprecedented league of heroes — Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Cyborg, and The Flash — it may already be too late to save the planet from an assault of catastrophic proportions.

That same month, the studio confirmed that the threat they face will come from Steppenwolf, an alien from the planet Apokolips in league with the cosmic tyrant Darkseid, one of DC Comics’ most powerful villains. Tasked with recovering the three pieces of technology known as “Mother Boxes,” Steppenwolf and his army of Parademons — the winged creatures glimpsed during Batman’s desert nightmare sequence in Batman v. Superman — attempt to take back the Mother Boxes from the three races entrusted with them: the Amazonians, the Atlanteans, and humans.

This quest pits Steppenwolf against Amazonian warrior princess Wonder Woman, Atlantean king Aquaman, and the combined efforts of Batman, The Flash, and Cyborg. And if a certain rumor proves true, there’s a famous Man of Steel who might be resurrected in time to help out, too.