 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Guides

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Like the Bob Marley hit film One Love? Then stream these 3 movies now

Blair Marnell
By
Kingsley Ben-Adir in Bob Marley: One Love.
Paramount Pictures

There was a superhero in theaters last weekend, and it wasn’t Madame Web. Instead, it was the central figure of the music biopic Bob Marley: One Love, which comfortably sailed to first place at the box office and may be one of the first real hits of 2024. Secret Invasion‘s Kingsley Ben-Adir plays Bob Marley at a specific time in his career — after he survived an assassination attempt while lobbying for peace in Jamaica.

Bob Marley: One Love is an inspiring story about a true legend in the music industry, and it continues the resurgence of music biopics that has unfolded over the last two decades, including a few films with very prominent Oscar-winning performances. If you liked Bob Marley: One Love and you’re looking for more films like it, then you can stream the following three movies now.

Recommended Videos

Get on Up (2014)

Chadwick Bozeman in Get on Up.
Universal Pictures

The late Chadwick Boseman didn’t do all of his singing in Get on Up, but he convincingly recreated the manic energy of James Brown in this flick. Brown and his longtime collaborator, Bobby Byrd (Nelsan Ellis), were instrumental figures in the development of soul and funk music. But as the film shows, Brown and Byrd didn’t always see eye-to-eye.

There’s a common theme among the movies on this list, and in the lives of many famous musicians: drug and alcohol addiction. Brown’s biggest enemy was often himself as his addictions and his ego drove a wedge between him and the people who loved him. Get on Up doesn’t shy away from Brown’s shortcomings, but it also celebrates the talent that made him one of the all-time greats.

Watch Get on Up on Netflix.

Ray (2004)

Jamie Foxx as Ray Charles in Ray.
Universal Pictures

Jamie Foxx won his first, and to date, only Oscar for Best Actor for his performance as Ray Charles in Ray. Foxx doesn’t attempt to recreate Charles’ one-of-a-kind voice, but he fully embodied the music legend on-screen. Reportedly, Foxx even performed most of his scenes blind, with prosthetics over his eyes, just to recreate that aspect of Charles’ physicality.

Kerry Washington co-stars as Charles’ wife, Della Bea Robinson, but as the film shows, Charles’ love wasn’t limited to a single woman. Charles’ addiction to drugs is also a critical part of this story, as is his eventual triumph over his personal demons.

Rent or buy Ray on Prime Video and other digital outlets.

Walk The Line (2005)

Reese Witherspoon and Joaquin Phoenix in Walk the Line.
20th Century Studios

Walk the Line isn’t just the story of country superstar Johnny Cash — it’s also the story of Cash’s second wife, June Carter Cash. Director James Mangold struck box office gold when he cast Joaquin Phoenix and Reese Witherspoon as Johnny and June, in part because both performers actually provided their own vocals in the film’s songs. Witherspoon even won Best Actress for her performance.

In this retelling of Cash’s life story, his greatest adversary is his overpowering addiction to drugs and alcohol. Not even Johnny’s first wife, Vivian Cash (Big Love‘s Ginnifer Goodwin), can get him to turn back from those inner demons. Instead, June’s love for Johnny has to lead him to the light.

Watch Walk the Line on Max.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Blair Marnell
Blair Marnell
Blair Marnell has been an entertainment journalist for over 15 years. His bylines have appeared in Wizard Magazine, Geek…
The 10 most popular movies on Netflix right now
Five people stand next to each other while holding drinks in front of a bar.

Netflix is one of the most popular streaming services in the world, with nearly 250 million subscribers. And just what do those people tend to watch? In particular, what is the most popular movie on Netflix? Each week, the streaming service releases a list of its 10 most-watched movies over the past seven days to keep subscribers in the loop regarding its most popular titles.

Players, a new rom-com starring Gina Rodriguez and Damon Wayans Jr., won over the hearts of the Netflix audience on its way to the No. 2 spot. And though the holiday season may be over, but Eli Roth's Thanksgiving slashed its way to the No. 9 spot. Other new films to debut in the top 10 include Einstein and the Bomb and Horrible Bosses 2. Below, we've listed the top 10 movies in the U.S. from February 12 to February 18, along with general information about each film, such as genre, rating, cast, and synopsis.

Read more
3 underrated Hulu movies that are perfect to watch for the winter
Peter Sarsgaard, Natalie Portman, and Zach Braff stand in the pouring rain in Garden State.

Hulu continues to strike the perfect balance between prestige projects and commercial appeal. Thanks to its partnership with Neon and Searchlight Pictures, Hulu will eventually be the home to Anatomy of a Fall and Poor Things, two critically acclaimed 2023 films that received a combined 16 Oscar nominations. Hulu is also owned by Disney, meaning subscribers can watch superhero shows, like Echo, or enjoy blockbusters from 20th Century Studios like A Haunting in Venice.

But when perusing the homepage, you'll find there are many underrated films available on Hulu. Check out these three movies on Hulu that are perfect to watch this winter. Our selections include an uncomfortable satire, a heartfelt romantic comedy, and a terrific coming-of-age film.
Force Majeure (2014)

Read more
3 under-the-radar movies you need to watch in March 2024
A man and a woman kneel before a seated girl in Late Night with the Devil.

It's no secret that the first two months of 2024 have been pretty terrible for movies. The year started with the mediocre Mean Girls musical remake, then went down from there with The Book of Clarence, The Beekeeper, Argylle, and Madame Web. Streaming hasn't been any better, with original movies like Good Grief and Lift on Netflix and Role Play on Amazon Prime Video debuting and quickly disappearing as critics and audiences rejected them.

March promises to break this vicious cycle of mediocrity with a packed schedule of studio blockbusters and compelling indies that are poised to get you to a theater each week of the month. Dune: Part Two sems sure to draw tons of moviegoers on March 1, so you won't find that sci-fi epic on this list. Instead, the following three movies are a bit under the radar, but promise to be just as entertaining and memorable as Denis Villeneuve's much-anticipated sequel.
Love Lies Bleeding (March 8)

Read more