‘Seven’ writer joins Justin Lin’s ‘Lone Wolf and Cub’ adaptation

Why it matters to you The adaptation of the popular manga, known for its brutal yet historically accurate violence, will be taken on by a writer who can stomach it.

A movie adaptation of the popular manga Lone Wolf and Cub is still in the works, and the project is taking key steps forward. Seven writer Andrew Kevin Walker has signed on to pen the script, THR reports.

Walker will be tasked with telling a story that has been read around the world. Created by writer Kazou Koike and artist Goseki Kojima, the manga debuted in 1970 in Japan. The story continued to be published in 300-plus-page volumes for the next several years, ultimately totaling more than 8,700 pages. Its popularity led to an English translation, and the manga made its way stateside for the first time in 1987.

A revenge story, Lone Wolf and Cub is known for being brutal yet historically accurate. It centers on Ogami Itto, a warrior and master swordsman who seeks vengeance after his family — save for his young son — is murdered by another clan. The boy, Daigoro, learns from his father, and the two work as assassins as they continue pursuing their brand of justice.

Walker will not be the first to adapt Lone Wolf and Cub. The manga has inspired at least eight movies so far, including a six-film series that released in Japan in the ’70s. From those films came 1980’s Shogun Assassin and its sequel, which were released for English-speaking audiences.

The new project is being produced by Justin Lin, who has directed multiple Fast and Furious films. He is expected to helm the manga-based film. His banner, Perfect Storm, is also producing, as well as Marissa McMahon and Kamala Films.

Walker comes to the adaptation with interesting — and yes, violent — credits to his name. He wrote the acclaimed, gritty 1995 neo-noir crime thriller film Seven (stylized as SE7EN), starring Brad Pitt, Morgan Freeman, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Kevin Spacey. He has also worked on the upcoming English version of The Girl Who Played With Fire, an early draft of Tim Burton’s Sleepy Hollow, and 2010’s The Wolfman, among others. Walker’s track record shows he should be ready to do Lone Wolf and Cub justice.

No timeline for the film’s release has been announced, but hopefully the addition of Walker will get the project rolling.