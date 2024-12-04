 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. News

Will Viggo Mortensen return as Aragorn in The Hunt For Gollum?

By
Viggo Mortenson wields a sword and stares.
New Line Cinema

More Lord of the Rings movies are coming. In May, Warner Bros. announced two new live-action Lord of the Rings movies are in development. The first movie is The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum, estimated to arrive in 2026. Andy Serkis will direct and reprise his role as Gollum.

One of the critical characters in The Hunt for Gollum is Aragorn, which begs the question: Will Viggo Mortensen reprise his role as the Ranger of the North? In an interview with The Playlist, Oscar-winning screenwriter Philippa Boyens, one of the writers on The Hunt for Gollum, made it extremely clear that their creative team wants Mortensen to return.

Aragorn in The Lord of the Rings The Return of the King (2003)
New Line Cinema

“Honestly, that’s entirely going to be up to Viggo, collaboratively and we are at a very early stage,” Boyens said. “I’ve spoken to Viggo, Andy [Serkis] has spoken to him, Peter [Jackson] has spoken to him, we’ve all spoken to each other and honestly, I cannot imagine anyone else playing Aragorn, but it will be completely and entirely up to Viggo.”

Recommended Videos

Set during The Fellowship of the Ring era, The Hunt for Gollum takes place after Bilbo Baggins’ 111th birthday party and before Frodo Baggins leaves the Shire for Rivendell. At the beginning of The Hunt for Gollum, Gandalf fears Gollum might speak with Sauron about the One Ring, so the wizard tasks Aragorn with finding the monster-like creature.

The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim | Extended Sneak Preview

Besides Boyens, Serkis hopes to work with Mortensen again on the next Lord of the Rings movie.

Related

“I know Andy wants to work with him, but also, we don’t see this as like, using A.I. [technology], this is about a digital make-up, and whether Viggo does it or will entirely depends on how good the script is,” Boyens continued. “And he doesn’t have a script yet. So to be fair to Viggo, let’s see if we write a good enough role and that he can find enough in it to see that it’s a performance he wants to take on. After that, it’ll be between Viggo and Andy of how that is achieved.”

If Mortensen passes on playing Aragorn in The Hunt for Gollum, Boyens still wants him to help “hand this character off” to another actor.

The next Lord of the Rings project is The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim, an anime feature film opening in theaters on December 13, 2024.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
Silo season 2 trailer: TV’s best sci-fi show returns with more insane plot twists
A woman leans against a wall in Silo.

An uprising is brewing in the official trailer for Silo season 2.

Rebecca Ferguson stars as Juliette, an engineer living in a mile-deep silo underground to stay safe from the toxic world outside. Those living in the silo are believed to be the last 10,000 people on Earth. Why was the silo built? If you seek those answers, it typically leads to death.

Read more
The Rings of Power renewal update: Will LOTR series receive a season 3?
rings of power season 3 renewal update amazon prime video lord the s2

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power just concluded its fantastic second season with an epic battle that alters the future of Middle-earth. Naturally, the finale sets up a third season. However, Amazon has yet to renew the prequel series. Per a recent report in The Hollywood Reporter, more Rings of Power is coming to the streamer.

Amazon is "on the verge" of renewing The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power for a third season. Showrunners JD Payne and Patrick McKay have reportedly been preparing season 3's story even without an official renewal. Payne and McKay have reportedly established a writers' room for the third season. In February, Payne and McKay inked new three-year deals to remain with Amazon MGM Studios.

Read more
Andrew Garfield sets the record straight on a Spider-Man return: ‘I would 100% come back’
Andrew Garfield poses as Spider-Man with his hands crossed.

Andrew Garfield's Spidey sense is tingling.
In an interview with Esquire, Garfield shared his love and admiration for Peter Parker, leaving no doubt about whether he would reprise Spider-Man again in a future film.
"I would 100% come back if it was the right thing [and] if it’s additive to the culture, if there’s a great concept or something that hasn’t been done before that’s unique and odd and exciting, and that you can sink your teeth into,” Garfield said. “I love that character, and it brings joy. If part of what I bring is joy, then I’m joyful in return.”
Garfield first appeared as Peter in 2012 in Sony's The Amazing Spider-Man. Garfield received a positive reception for his portrayal of the superhero, and the success of the first film spawned a sequel, 2014's The Amazing Spider-Man 2.
After a low box office return and negative critical reception for the sequel, Sony scrapped plans for The Amazing Spider-Man 3. In 2015, Marvel Studios and Sony agreed to allow Spider-Man in the MCU. Though good for Spider-Man fans, this decision eliminated The Amazing Spider-Man franchise. Tom Holland then took over as Marvel Studios' Spider-Man.
All Three Spideys Learn About Each Other | Spider Man: No Way Home | With Captions
In 2021, Garfield received a shot at redemption by playing his version of Peter in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Garfield famously played one of three versions of Spider-Men, with Holland and Tobey Maguire playing the other two. After a disappointing end to his tenure as Sony's Spider-Man, Garfield described his appearance in No Way Home as "healing."
Where does Spider-Man go from here? There are no plans for Garfield to star in The Amazing Spider-Man 3. However, Spider-Man 4 with Holland is currently in development. Last month, Daniel Destin Cretton (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings) was in discussions to direct Spider-Man 4.
The film is planned to shoot in early 2025, with Holland and Zendaya in contact with Spider-Man producers to return.

Read more