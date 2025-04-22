 Skip to main content
Lost co-showrunner is developing a new Star Wars TV series

The logo for Star Wars.
Lucasfilm

Star Wars Celebration came and went without a lot news about the live-action series beyond Ahsoka season 2. Now, there’s word that a new Star Wars TV series in the works from Lost co-showrunner Carlton Cuse and his son, Nick Cuse.

Via Deadline, The InSneider broke the story about the father-and-son team collaborating on the project for Lucasfilm. No details are currently available about what the show’s premise is or when it takes place in the Star Wars timeline. The project is still very early in development and it marks the first time that Carlton and Nick Cuse have collaborated in Hollywood.

The elder Cuse has a long history in the industry with credits including the cult series The Adventures of Brisco County Jr., Nash Bridges, Bates Motel, The Strain, Jack Ryan, and Netflix’s recently premiered medical drama Pulse. Nick Cuse worked with Lost‘s other showrunner, Damon Lindelof, on HBO’s Watchmen and The Leftovers. His other previous shows include Station Eleven and Masters of the Air.

Despite a heavy push towards scripted series on Disney+ at the beginning of the decade, Lucasfilm has recently returned its focus to bringing Star Wars back to the big screen. In lieu of The Mandalorian season 4, Lucasfilm is releasing The Mandalorian & Grogu in theaters in May 2026. A first look at The Mandalorian & Grogu was shared at Star Wars Celebration, but that footage has yet to be shared online.

In other Star Wars news, the franchise will celebrate its 50th anniversary in May 2027 with a brand-new standalone film, Star Wars: Starfighter. Shawn Levy will direct the movie, which will feature Ryan Gosling in the leading role. It will be the first live-action Star Wars project to take place after The Rise of Skywalker. It’s currently unknown if characters from that film will appear in Starfighter.

