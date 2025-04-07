March Madness 2025: NCAA Tournament Championship schedule, time, how to watch

Table of Contents Table of Contents March Madness 2025: NCAA Tournament Championship schedule, times Stream March Madness on Sling How to watch March Madness from abroad with a VPN

Welcome to Championship Monday. Three weeks ago, 68 teams set out to reach the finals of the 2025 NCAA Tournament. Heading into Monday night, only two remain: No. 1 Florida and No. 1 Houston. The Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, is the site of tonight’s championship. Florida is looking to win their third national championship, while Houston searches for their first in program history.

In the first semifinal, Florida defeated Auburn 79-73 behind a Herculean effort from Walter Clayton Jr., who led the Gators with 34 points. In the second semifinal, Houston overcame a 14-point deficit to stun Duke 70-67. Houston held Duke to one field goal over the last 10 minutes and closed the game on a 9-0 run in the final 35 seconds.

Find out how to watch Florida versus Houston below.

March Madness 2025: NCAA Tournament Championship schedule, times

No. 1 Florida vs. No. 1 Houston start time, channel, and live stream

Date: April 7

April 7 Time: 8:50 p.m. ET

8:50 p.m. ET Channel: CBS

CBS Stream: Paramount+ , March Madness Live

Stream March Madness on Sling

One way to watch March Madness without a cable box is with . Even though Sling TV does not carry CBS, customers can sign into the March Madness Live app and authenticate their subscription. You’ll then be able to watch coverage of tonight’s game through the app.

Sling’s paid plans are Orange at $46 per month, Blue at $51 per month, and a combination of Orange and Blue for $66 per month. Sling will give new customers a 50% discount for the first month.

How to watch March Madness from abroad with a VPN

Many fans will be streaming tonight’s championship game. Don’t be in a situation where your connection is disrupted by spotty or unsafe conditions. The top VPN on the market is NordVPN, which offers a 30-day money-back guarantee. With NordVPN, you’ll receive an extra layer of privacy and security against malware and phishing attacks. Plus, NordVPN fights to work around regional broadcast restrictions.