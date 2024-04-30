 Skip to main content
Margot Robbie may star in Rob Liefeld’s Avengelyne comic book movie

Blair Marnell
By
Avengelyne cover illustrated by John Stinsman.
Image Comics/Rob Liefeld

In the realm of comic books, Avengelyne isn’t exactly a well-known heroine. That’s largely because she’s had a sporadic publishing history since her debut in 1995. However, Avengelyne’s co-creator, Rob Liefeld, is reportedly near a deal that will bring his character to the big screen, potentially with Barbie‘s Margot Robbie in the title role.

Liefeld, who is best-known for co-creating Deadpool with writer Fabian Nicieza, co-created Avengelyne in 1995 with former Vampirella model Cathy Christian. The character used Christian’s likeness, and she was envisioned as a fallen angel who was cast out of heaven for questioning God’s love for humanity. Once on Earth, Avengelyne is stripped of most of her powers and direction until she discovers demons hidden among humanity who plan to bring about hell on Earth. To save the world, Avengelyne confronts the demons and becomes humanity’s protector.

Margot Robbie in The Wolf of Wall Street.
Paramount

After the deal between Liefeld and Robbie’s LuckyChap Entertainment came together earlier in April, Deadline is now reporting that Warner Bros. is close to signing “a seven-figure film-rights deal” for Avengelyne. Robbie is confirmed as an executive producer, but the report states that she will only star in the film pending her approval of the script.

Poor Things screenwriter Tony McNamara will write the script, and Olivia Wilde is on board to direct the film. Wilde is better known as an actress, but she has previously helmed Don’t Worry Darling and Booksmart.

This isn’t the first time that Liefeld has attempted to set up an Avengelyne movie. In 2013, Liefeld and former MMA fighter Gina Carano attempted to get a film adaptation with Carano in the leading role. But if Avengelyne finally does get made, it will probably take Robbie’s considerable star power to push it through to the screen.

