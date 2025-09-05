Mark Ruffalo teases Hulk working with the Punisher in Spider-Man: Brand New Day

What’s happened? Mark Ruffalo, who stars as Bruce Banner/The Hulk, spoke about the possibility of working with Jon Bernthal’s Punisher in Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, Ruffalo revealed that he hasn’t read a script for Brand New Day yet.

Ruffalo also said that he “can’t wait to work with [Bernthal]” and that the latter is “such a great actor.”

Alongside Ruffalo, the cast of Brand New Day will include Tom Holland as Peter Parker’s Spider-Man and Jon Bernthal as Frank Castle/Punisher.

Why is it important? Ruffalo’s comments imply that he hasn’t yet filmed any scenes featuring Banner/The Hulk in Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

At this point, it’s unclear if Ruffalo will appear on-screen as Banner with Jon Bernthal’s Punisher in Brand New Day.

The script for Spider-Man: Brand New Day may change during production.

It’s also unclear if Spider-Man will fight alongside the Hulk and the Punisher in Brand New Day.

Why should I care? Spider-Man: Brand New Day will be one of the biggest blockbuster movies of 2026.

Brand New Day will be Spider-Man’s fourth solo film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, continuing his story after the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home.

This will be Ruffalo’s first film appearance as Banner/The Hulk since his brief cameo in 2021’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

It may be the first time Spider-Man fights alongside the Hulk in the MCU since 2019’s Avengers: Endgame.

Brand New Day could feature Spider-Man’s first team-up with the Hulk and Punisher in a live-action film.

OK, what’s next? More information about Spider-Man: Brand New Day and Hulk’s role in the story should come out as the movie’s production continues.