Mark Ruffalo teases Hulk working with the Punisher in Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Mark Ruffalo wants to team with Jon Bernthal

By
Mark Ruffalo as the Hulk in Avenger: Endgame.
Marvel Studios / Marvel Studios

What’s happened? Mark Ruffalo, who stars as Bruce Banner/The Hulk, spoke about the possibility of working with Jon Bernthal’s Punisher in Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

  • Per The Hollywood Reporter, Ruffalo revealed that he hasn’t read a script for Brand New Day yet.
  • Ruffalo also said that he “can’t wait to work with [Bernthal]” and that the latter is “such a great actor.”
  • Alongside Ruffalo, the cast of Brand New Day will include Tom Holland as Peter Parker’s Spider-Man and Jon Bernthal as Frank Castle/Punisher.

Why is it important? Ruffalo’s comments imply that he hasn’t yet filmed any scenes featuring Banner/The Hulk in Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

  • At this point, it’s unclear if Ruffalo will appear on-screen as Banner with Jon Bernthal’s Punisher in Brand New Day.
  • The script for Spider-Man: Brand New Day may change during production.
  • It’s also unclear if Spider-Man will fight alongside the Hulk and the Punisher in Brand New Day.
Why should I care? Spider-Man: Brand New Day will be one of the biggest blockbuster movies of 2026.

  • Brand New Day will be Spider-Man’s fourth solo film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, continuing his story after the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home.
  • This will be Ruffalo’s first film appearance as Banner/The Hulk since his brief cameo in 2021’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.
  • It may be the first time Spider-Man fights alongside the Hulk in the MCU since 2019’s Avengers: Endgame.
  • Brand New Day could feature Spider-Man’s first team-up with the Hulk and Punisher in a live-action film.

OK, what’s next? More information about Spider-Man: Brand New Day and Hulk’s role in the story should come out as the movie’s production continues.

  • Fans may catch a glimpse of Ruffalo as Banner/Hulk with the Punisher in a trailer for Brand New Day within the next year.
  • Spider-Man: Brand New Day will premiere in theaters on July 31, 2026.
Anthony Orlando
Anthony Orlando
Writer
Growing up in Oradell, New Jersey, Anthony Orlando always had a passion for creative storytelling, having written his first…
