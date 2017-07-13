New Batman director says he’s starting over, ditching Affleck’s script

Why it matters to you Fans of the DC Extended Universe just keep getting more bad news regarding the upcoming film The Batman.

Whether we’re talking about sad interviews, cathartic vaping sessions, or fan petitions to the White House, the Batman road has been very rocky for Ben Affleck. It got rockier in January when Affleck stepped down as director of The Batman, and rockier still with news that the actor’s script for the film was just tossed in the trash.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, newly appointed director Matt Reeves recently appeared on MTV’s Happy Sad Confused podcast, and revealed that he has dispensed with the script that Affleck penned in collaboration with Chris Terrio and Geoff Johns.

When he was asked if he would be working with the actor’s draft, Reeves responded, “No, it’s a new story. It’s just starting again. I’m excited about it. I think it’s going to be really cool.”

A couple of weeks back, we reported that Reeves was looking to “imbue The Batman with elements of mystery and noir,” and it seems that he feels a fresh start is the best way to stay true to his vision for the film.

While it’s easy to view this as a slight toward Affleck, it makes sense that Reeves would want to put his own stamp on the project. Affleck stepped down primarily due to workload/timing concerns. Here’s the statement he gave explaining the move:

“There are certain characters who hold a special place in the hearts of millions. Performing this role demands focus, passion, and the very best performance I can give. It has become clear that I cannot do both jobs to the level they require. Together with the studio, I have decided to find a partner in a director who will collaborate with me on this massive film. I am still in this, and we are making it, but we are currently looking for a director. I remain extremely committed to this project, and look forward to bringing this to life for fans around the world.”

We’ll have to wait and see if the War for the Planet of the Apes director can salvage a Batman franchise that seems to have gone astray.

The release date for The Batman is still to be determined, but you’ll be able to catch Affleck as the Caped Crusader in Justice League very soon. The film hits theaters November 17, 2017.