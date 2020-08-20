  1. News

Ben Affleck returns as Batman in new movie, The Flash

By

Ben Affleck is reprising his role as Batman in the upcoming film, The Flash. 

The Flash, directed by Andy Muschietti, is set to release in June 2022 and will center around the lightening-fast hero, Barry Allen, which will be played by Ezra Miller, according to Vanity Fair. The movie will be an adaptation to DC Comics’ Flashpoint series. 

While it’s not a Batman movie on its own, Affleck’s portrayal as Batman will reportedly aid to the Flash’s own storyline. 

Ben Affleck as Batman

“It’s Barry’s movie, it’s Barry’s story, but their characters are more related than we think. They both lost their mothers to murder, and that’s one of the emotional vessels of the movie,” Muschietti told Vanity Fair. “That’s where the Affleck Batman kicks in.”

Affleck made his Batman debut in 2016’s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. He also played Bruce Wayne in Justice League in 2017 and made a brief cameo as the superhero in Suicide Squad. 

“His Batman has a dichotomy that is very strong, which is his masculinity — because of the way he looks, and the imposing figure that he has, and his jawline — but he’s also very vulnerable,” Muschietti added about Affleck. “He knows how to deliver from the inside out, that vulnerability. 

The first look of The Flash will happen at this weekend’s DC FanDome 24-hour virtual event. The event will feature panels for DC’s biggest upcoming movies, television shows, and everything in between.

Aside from Affleck in The Flash, a separate Batman movie is in the works with Robert Pattinson portraying Bruce Wayne. The Batman is directed by Matt Reeves and features Colin Farrell, Jeremy Irons, Zoë Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright. That film is scheduled to debut in October 2021. 

