Sony Pictures has released the first trailer for Men in Black International, the latest installment in the sci-fi adventure franchise.

Directed by F. Gary Gray (Fate of the FuriousFriday), the film is set within the universe of the original trilogy but unfolds outside the U.S. in various locations around the globe. Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson star in the movie as Agents H and M, respectively, with Liam Neeson playing the head of the London branch of the alien-investigation agency Men in Black. Emma Thompson will reprise her role as O, the head of the American branch of the agency.

The film has Agent H and new recruit Agent M getting caught up in a case with global implications as a murder mystery turns into something much, much bigger than they anticipated. The story reportedly has them traveling around the world in order to solve the case.

Along with the aforementioned cast members, Men in Black International will also feature Mission: Impossible – Fallout actress Rebecca Ferguson in an unspecified role (rumored to be the villain), as well as Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom actor Rafe Spall, Oscar-nominated The Big Sick actor Kumail Nanjiani, and street-dancing duo Laurent Nicolas Bourgeois and Larry Nicolas Bourgeois (aka Les Twins). The latter actors appear prominently in the trailer, in both a dancing scene (appropriately enough) and in another scene that suggests they might not be what they initially seem.

Original Men in Black franchise stars Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones are not expected to play a role in the film, but the trailer does feature a brief shot of two paintings — one depicting Hemsworth and Neeson’s characters fighting an alien creature, and the other depicting Smith and Jones’ characters fighting the villain from the first Men in Black movie.

The official title for the film was revealed in early December. Based on a script penned by Iron Man writers Matt Holloway and Art Marcum, Men in Black International will be the first film in the franchise to not be directed by Barry Sonnenfeld, who helmed all three of the original trilogy’s installments.

Men in Black International is scheduled to hit theaters June 14, 2019.

