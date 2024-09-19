 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment

5 most anticipated sci-fi movies of fall 2024, ranked

By
Venom and Eddie face away from each other in Venom: The Last Dance.
Sony

This has been a very strong year for science fiction films. With Dune: Part Two, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, and A Quiet Place: Day One getting mass acclaim from critics and audiences alike, it’s been an excellent year for the genre.

That winning streak looks to continue in the last four months of the year. From smaller films like Things Will Be Different and major superhero blockbusters like Venom: The Last Dance to projects nearly half a century in the making, such as Megalopolis, the autumn season is packed with intriguing science fiction releases. Here are five of the most anticipated sci-fi movies of fall 2024.

Recommended Videos

5. Onmi Loop (September 20)

Two women look at a computer in Omni Loop.
Magnolia Pictures

While time loop science fiction films are a dime a dozen, the upcoming Omni Loop looks like a fresh take on the concept. Mary-Louise Parker is a quantum physicist with a literal black hole growing inside her, who teams up with a genius student (Ayo Edebiri) to try to find a solution to her deadly problem. The duo uses time travel to attempt to solve the pending doom, allowing Parker’s character to try to rewrite her life before it’s taken from her.

The Bernardo Britto-directed film currently sports a 100% critics rating on Rotten Tomatoes. With Edebiri’s star rising thanks to her acclaimed role in The Bear, Omni Loop is positioning itself well to become a standout film of 2024.

4. Things Will Be Different (October 4)

Two leads from Things Will Be Different
Magnolia Pictures

One of the smaller sci-fi movies generating considerable buzz following its debut at South by Southwest in March is Things Will Be Different. Starring Adam David Thompson and Riley Dandy and directed by newcomer Michael Felker, the film follows two estranged siblings who travel through time to hide after committing a robbery. However, their time-travel shenanigans will throw them into further chaos, as their attempts at laying low lead them into an even more challenging time- and space-bending position.

Things Will Be Different, currently sporting a 92% on Rotten Tomatoes, has a chance to be a major sleeper hit. It arrives on streaming services next month.

3. Venom: The Last Dance (October 25)

Tom Hardy has Venom block his mouth.
Sony

The third installment of Sony’s Venom franchise goes out with a bang in Venom: The Last DanceWith the first two films, Venom and Venom: Let There Be Carnage, grossing more than $1.3 billion at the box office, there’s reason to believe the potential final chapter will find even more of an audience and continue the hot streak of past Venom-starring films.

The Kelly Marcel-directed project is seemingly concluding in the wildest way imaginable: Trailers for the film have teased the arrival of Knull, the God of Symbiotes, and have seen Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) riding a symbiote horse. Plus, with Juno Temple, Rhys Ifans, and Chiwetel Ejiofor joining the cast, there’s plenty of acting talent to play in the symbiote sandbox. Yes, the Venom movies might be dumb fun, but that’s what makes them so damn enjoyable.

2. The Wild Robot (September 27)

Roz comforts her adoptive gosling in The Wild Robot.
DreamWorks Animation

DreamWorks animation appears to have another major hit with The Wild Robot. It tells the story of a robot named Roz who ends up stuck on a deserted island and slowly forges friendships with the area’s inhabitants. The robot even becomes a parental figure for a young gosling who lost their parents. Directed by Lilo & Stitch director Chris Sanders and based on the children’s book of the same name by author Peter Brown, The Wild Robot feels like it’s set to be an instant classic that packs an emotional punch for audiences.

The film starring Lupita Nyong’o (A Quiet Place: Day One), Pedro Pascal, Kit Connor, Catherine O’Hara (Beetlejuice Beetlejuice), Stephanie Hsu, and Bill Nighy debuted at the Toronto International Film Festival and currently has a perfect 100% critics rating on Rotten Tomatoes. For those looking for an animated sci-fi movie to obsess over this fall, The Wild Robot is the film for you.

1. Megalopolis (September 27)

Adam Driver holds a cross and poses in Megalopolis.
American Zoetrope

A film more than 50 years in the making, Megalopolis ranks atop this list just by existing. The Godfather director Francis Ford Coppola has put his money (it has a $120 million budget) and reputation on the line to create the film starring Adam Driver as Cesar Catilina, an architect tasked with turning a former metropolis into a utopia. The film has a massive cast of actors, including Giancarlo Esposito, Shia LaBeouf, and Nathalie Emmanuel. Some characters have incredibly ridiculous names, including Aubrey Plaza as Wow Platinum and Grace VanderWaal as pop star Vesta Sweetwater.

The film received highly polarizing reviews during its Cannes premiere and has a good chance to be a spectacular failure for Coppola. But based on Megalopolis‘ sheer ambition and epic nature that sets it apart in a world of safe, corporate blockbusters, the film will be a sight to behold. It just remains to be seen whether that sight will be good or bad.

Editors’ Recommendations

Liam McGuire
Liam McGuire
Writer
3 sci-fi movies on Amazon Prime Video you need to watch in September
A young Christopher Walker sits on a couch staring blankly at a TV in The Dead Zone.

It’s all about Chris Pratt this month. If you love the actor and you’re looking for a gritty sci-fi movie to sit back, relax, and enjoy, he stars in two of the three sci-fi movies on Amazon Prime Video you need to watch in September. The three films, including an alternate option if Pratt is not your cup of tea (and if you love a good Christopher Walken classic!), are streaming with a base Amazon Prime or standalone Prime Video subscription -- no add-on channels needed.

Some of these movies fall into the bubble gum entertainment category. But you’ll enjoy every minute of the sci-fi action and intrigue combined with romance, horror, or thrills, depending on which flick you choose.
The Dead Zone (1983)

Read more
5 sci-fi movies on Netflix you need to watch in September 2024
Star Trek Beyond.

What's on tap in terms of Netflix sci-fi movies in September? Zack Snyder's R-rated director's cuts for the Rebel Moon movies are now streaming. This includes Rebel Moon – Chapter One: Chalice of Blood and Rebel Moon – Chapter Two: Curse of Forgiveness. And all three Divergent films — Divergent, Insurgent, and Allegiant — leave Netflix at the end of the month, so stream them now before it's too late.

Those films are only the tip of the iceberg for Netflix's sci-fi selection. We have five more sci-fi recommendations that subscribers should save in their queue. Our selections include the most recent Star Trek live-action film, a whirlwind sci-fi romance with Matt Damon, and a Doug Liman action adventure.
Star Trek Beyond (2016)

Read more
3 action movies on Netflix you need to watch in September 2024
Liam Neeson holding a gun on a plane full of passengers with their hands up in Non-Stop.

Are you looking for a movie to watch on Netflix? Edge of Tomorrow, starring Tom Cruise and Emily Blunt, is an excellent addition to the Netflix library. If you want more of an underrated movie, The Rundown features Dwayne Johnson's best performance as an actor. Other movies on the service are The Deliverance, Migration, and Aloha.

What's great about Netflix is the ability to search for movies within a specific genre. Action is one of the more popular genres thanks to its mix of licensed films and Netflix Originals. This September, consider watching these three action movies: a Liam Neeson thriller, a terrific film from Jeremy Saulnier, and an iconic late 1980s comedy.
Non-Stop (2014)

Read more