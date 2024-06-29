 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Guides

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Like A Quiet Place: Day One? Then watch these 3 movies right now

By
Adam Driver holds a futuristic scanner in 65.
Patti Perret / Sony Pictures Entertainment

In 2018, John Krasinski introduced audiences to A Quiet Place, a postapocalyptic horror where blind extraterrestrials have become the apex predators on Earth. These intelligent creatures have heightened hearing capabilities; they will strike on the smallest of sounds, meaning humans cannot talk. A Quiet Place contains just 25 lines of spoken dialogue, with most communication coming via sign language. A Quiet Place became a smash hit, grossing over $340 million and spawning a sequel, 2021’s A Quiet Place Part II.

On June 28, find out what happened on the day Earth went silent in the franchise’s prequel, A Quiet Place: Day One. The film stars Lupita Nyong’o and Joseph Quinn as two people looking to escape New York City after the first invasion by the alien creatures. If you liked A Quiet Place: Day Onewatch these three movies for more thrills and chills. Our picks include a thriller that revolves around silence, an alligator attack horror, and a sci-fi adventure featuring vicious dinosaurs. 

Recommended Videos

Don’t Breathe (2016)

Three individuals stand in a line and stare.
Sony Pictures Releasing

In A Quiet Place: Day One, the blind extraterrestrial creatures can hunt humans because of their enhanced hearing. In Don’t Breathea blind war veteran named Norman Nordstrom (Stephen Lang) also uses heightened senses to track people. Thieves Rocky (Jane Levy), Alex (Dylan Minnette), and Money (Daniel Zovatto) receive a tip that Nordstrom has stored $300,000 in cash inside his house.

The trio set out to rob Nordstrom, thinking that stealing from a blind man should be easy. Wrong. Nordstrom traps the thieves inside his house and fights back, showcasing his brutality. Rocky learns that Nordstrom is trying to protect a sinister secret in the basement. Don’t Breathe is a tense thriller with a creative premise and an effective twist. Just remember to breathe while watching.

Buy or rent Don’t Breathe on YouTube, Apple, Amazon, or Google.

Crawl (2019)

A girl stands on a table above water in Crawl.
Paramount Pictures

Watching alligators wreak havoc in Crawl makes me think surviving the alien invasion in A Quiet Place: Day One is an easier task. During a Category 5 hurricane in Florida, collegiate swimmer Haley (Kaya Scodelario) drives directly into the storm to check on her estranged father, Dave (Barry Pepper).

At their family home, Haley finds Dave unconscious in the crawl space. To make matters worse, alligators are blocking every exit as the space begins to flood. Help is nowhere to be found. The only way to safety is up, which means facing the alligators head-on. Crawl is B-movie heaven, with gore and edge-of-your-seat thrills. At 87 minutes, Crawl is not a crawl at all; it’s a dead sprint to a violent finish.

Stream Crawl on Paramount+

65 (2023)

Adam Driver in 65.
Columbia Pictures

Scott Beck and Bryan Woods co-wrote A Quiet Place, so they’re quite familiar with unleashing vicious creatures and constructing suspenseful moments. In 2023, Beck and Woods wrote and directed 65, a sci-fi thriller that combines the dinosaurs of Jurassic Park with the anxiety of Alien.

65 million years ago, a pilot, Mills (Adam Driver), from a foreign planet crash-landed on Earth. Mills and a young girl named Koa (Ariana Greenblatt) are the only survivors. Their only chance of going home is to find an escape shuttle that landed at the top of a mountain. After starting their walk, Mills learns that on Earth, dinosaurs are the dominant species. These prehistoric creatures are dangerous, ruthless, and ready to kill. Let the journey through hell begin.

Stream 65 on Netflix.

Editors’ Recommendations

Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
Like Boy Kills World? Then watch these 3 extreme action movies now
A man puts his fists up and prepares for a fight.

We're living through something of an action movie renaissance, which means that it's a great time to be a fan of those kinds of movies. John Wick and the Mission: Impossible franchise have kick-started an entire wave of knockoffs, and while not all of these movies are great, the fact that we're getting so many that have basically nothing to do with superheroes is definitely a good sign.

Boy Kills World is one recent example of a gonzo, irreverent action movie about one man's obsessive drive for revenge. If you saw that movie and felt like you were picking up everything that it put down, we're recommending three more that are just as great ... and almost as bloody.
Mandy (2018)
MANDY - Official Trailer [HD] | Now Streaming | A Shudder Exclusive

Read more
Like Inglourious Basterds? Then watch these three WWII movies right now
Shot from Inglourious Basterds

Does anyone else really make movies like Quentin Tarantino? In addition to making some of the best movies of the past 30 years, Tarantino has also become well-known for his signature style, one that many have tried and failed to replicate. While not every Tarantino project is created equal, each of them is both deliriously violent and somehow also really funny, and it's that combination, along with his directorial flair, that has made him one of the most beloved modern directors.

Many consider Inglourious Basterds, his film about a Jewish-American battalion of Allied soldiers who hunt Nazis during World War II, to be among his best work. Like Guy Ritchie's new film The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare, these three World War II movies have a similar tone and are also great in their own different ways.
Jojo Rabbit (2019)
JOJO RABBIT | Official Trailer [HD] | FOX Searchlight

Read more
Like the horror movie Abigail? Then watch these 3 movies now
Alisha Weir in Abigail.

April 2024 has been a pretty big month for horror or horror-adjacent movies at the box office. The First Omen was much better than many suspected, and now we're getting Abigail from directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett. If you loved Abigail's combination of comedy and horror, then you might be surprised by how many other movies hit that same sweet spot.

Abigail, which tells the story of a group of kidnappers who inadvertently kidnap a vampire, is both a horror movie and a comedy, and its ability to strike that tonal balance has been a hallmark of Bettinelli-Olpin and Gillett's career to date. Here are three other movies that achieve a similar feat and are worth your time.
Ready or Not (2019)
READY OR NOT | Red Band Trailer [HD] | FOX Searchlight

Read more