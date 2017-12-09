From 'Blade Runner' to 'Her,' these movies are dying for TV adaptations

Making movies into TV shows has been a near-constant Hollywood practice dating back decades, with a diverse list of classic films that jumped to the small screen, from MASH to Buffy the Vampire Slayer to Lethal Weapon. Today the trend is as big as ever, with The Watchmen, Sin City, and dozens of other films set to be turned into TV shows in the near future. With this in mind, we’ve put our producer’s hat on and picked 10 movies that we’d love to see studios make into TV shows.

Since it’s possible to reimagine almost any movie as a TV series, we whittled down the options by picking films that have gripping or unresolved story points, an intriguing cinematic world, and compelling characters that touch upon topics we don’t see enough on TV. The fact that almost any movie you can think of has at least been considered as a TV show also helped us dig deep to find unexplored projects. Enjoy!