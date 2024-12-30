 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment

3 Netflix shows we can’t wait to see in January 2025

By

With a new year comes new hopes, new fears, and new resolutions. While we all want to lose a little weight or be more active, my main resolution for 2025 is simple: watch more shows. Fortunately for all of us, Netflix is more than willing to help us achieve that goal.

January 2025 has a lot of new shows to feast on, with the most prominent being the second seasons of the hit action series The Recruit with Noah Centineo and The Night Agent. But there are also three underrated shows on Netflix that deserve your time and attention.

Recommended Videos

Need more recommendations? Check out the best new shows to stream this week, as well as the best shows on Netflix, best shows on Hulu, best shows on Amazon Prime Video, and best shows on Disney+.

Related

Harlan Coben’s Missing You (January 1)

Three people look down in Harlan Coben's Missing You.
Netflix

Don’t underestimate Harlan Coben. The bestselling murder mystery novelist has become his own franchise on Netflix, with his last show, Fool Me Once, becoming a monster hit for the streamer. That one was released in early January, so Netflix is hoping lightning strikes twice with the New Year’s Day release of Missing You, a new limited series based on the 2014 novel of the same name.

Detective Kat Donovan’s fiancée Josh went missing 11 years ago. She’s over it, at least she thought she was, until one night while surfing a dating app, she sees his picture on a profile. Is Josh alive? And if so, why did he go missing all those years ago? Kat’s ensuing investigations yields answers she may not understand or even want. But she has to know the nature of Josh’s disappearance, and why she played a role in it.

Sounds intriguing, right? Coben is a master of this sort of thing, and Netflix seems to have found a groove in churning out these adaptations. Like the others, the novel’s American setting has been changed to an English one, so those desiring a good British crime mystery won’t be disappointed with Missing You. If you’re still craving more of Coben’s work, check out the excellent 2006 French-language adaptation of Tell No One.

American Primeval (January 9)

America, 1857. The young nation is still in its embryonic stage, but it’s already close to collapse. A civil war is coming, and on the frontier, blood is being spilled daily as settlers battle over land, religion, and honor. This is the setting for American Primeval, Netflix’s new Western show from Friday Night Lights creator Peter Berg.

Glow‘s Betty Gilpin stars as Sara Rowell, a widow who is trying to protect her young son from the dangers of the world around them. They team up with Isaac (Taylor Kitsch), an emotionally wounded man with a past he’d like to forget, and Two Moons (Shawnee Pourier), a Native American teenager who has fled her village and is looking for a new home. Together, they form a found family as they explore the American West and evade all the dangers that come with it.

Castlevania season 2 (January 16)

When it premiered in September 2023, Castlevania: Nocturne was welcomed with open arms by fans of the original Castlevania show. The sequel series contained all the superior animation and voice-over acting that the original had, and advanced the storyline of the Belmont family and its never-ending war on vampires. Now, Castlevania: Nocturne is back, and it’s poised to be the best season yet.

France, 1972. At the height of the French Revolution, the Vampire Messiah is at full power, and Richter Belmont needs all the help he can get. Fortunately for him, he’s teamed with Dracula’s son, the half-human, half-vampire Alucard, to stop Erzsebet Báthory’s reign of terror before her bloodlust drowns France and its warring citizens in a river of blood.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Jason Struss
Jason Struss
Section Editor, Entertainment
Jason Struss joined Digital Trends in 2022 and has never lived to regret it. He is the current Section Editor of the…
3 great British TV crime shows you need to watch in December 2024
A man stands in front of a priest in Dalgliesh.

The holidays are usually the time of mistletoe and holly, of Santa bringing presents and you drinking too much of that nasty eggnog one of your relatives made. But that doesn't mean what you watch has to be all holly and jolly.

This December, treat yourself to a good mystery (or three) with these three British crime shows that may have flown under your radar. One is a show featuring one of Britain's most beloved detectives, while another is a limited series that chronicles the downfall of one of Britain's most powerful politicians. And if you like your murder served with a dose of levity, then The Marlow Murder Club may be the program for you.

Read more
BritBox unveils 2025 slate of new and returning TV shows
Matthew Rhys stands on a rocky plateau in Agatha Christie's Towards Zero.

With several weeks left to go in 2024, BritBox, the go-to streaming service for all British TV obsessives, has unveiled its 2025 slate of new and returning TV shows. The platform also released a 90-second preview featuring footage from many of its forthcoming additions, including the Hugh Bonneville and Karen Gillan-starring Douglas is Cancelled and the Anjelica Huston and Matthew Rhys-led Agatha Christie adaptation Towards Zero. The sizzle reel also features footage from the new seasons of beloved returning shows like Vera, Karen Pirie, and Blue Lights.

“BritBox anticipates our most electrifying year yet, delivering a slate of premium television to delight BritBox fans and new audiences," said Robert Schildhouse, president of BritBox North America and GM BritBox International. "From inspired reimaginings of well-known tales to dramas filled with surprise, intrigue, and emotional resonance, BritBox presents gripping narratives, complex challenges, and dynamic characters, crafted by powerhouse talent in front of and behind the camera. We can’t wait for everyone to experience the next chapter of BritBox’s story onscreen in 2025.”

Read more
If you have to watch one Netflix show this December, stream this one
Katja Herbers and Mike Colter in Evil.

If you're looking for something fresh to binge on Netflix in December, there aren't a lot of options. What audiences are looking for is something that's an established show with a library of episodes that hasn't quite broken out yet. The best option in December is Evil, the CBS supernatural thriller that became a Paramount+ original. The first two seasons of Evil are already on Netflix, and season 3 will be added on December 31. That's more than enough time to catch up on the 26 episodes that are currently streaming.

Evil On CBS | First Look

Read more