 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Guides

Like the hit Netflix show Fool Me Once? Then watch these three shows right now

Blair Marnell
By
Michelle Keegan in Fool Me Once.
Netflix

Netflix subscribers love their thrillers. That may be why the recently released Fool Me Once is now one of the most popular shows on Netflix. In this adaptation of Harlan Coben’s hit novel, Michelle Keegan stars as Maya Stern, a woman who is emotionally bereft after the death of her husband, Joe Burkett (Richard Armitage). When Maya sees proof that Joe isn’t dead, it sends her down a rabbit hole as she tries to figure out why his death was faked.

Once you’ve finished watching Fool Me Once, you should check out these three other shows on Netflix that you should watch. All of our picks are mysteries and thrillers, but only the first show on our list, Bodies, actually adds some sci-fi elements to the mix.

Recommended Videos

Bodies (2023)

The cast of Bodies.
Netflix

How can the same man (Tom Mothersdale) die in 1890, 1941, 2023, and 2053?Bodies presents this intriguing sci-fi mystery while giving DI Alfred Hillinghead (Kyle Soller), DS Karl ‘Charles Whiteman’ Weissman (Jacob Fortune-Lloyd), DS Shahara Hasan (Amaka Okafor), and DC Iris Maplewood (Shira Haas) the biggest challenge of their professional lives.

Related

Because the various detectives live in entirely different eras, they aren’t initially aware that their cases are connected. But there are common elements in each time period that bring the mystery into focus. And while viewers are wondering how the unknown dead man is present in four different times, the real questions they should be asking are who killed him and why.

Watch Bodies on Netflix.

The Sinner (2017-2021)

Bill Pullman and Jessica Biel in The Sinner.
Universal Cable Productions

The Sinner was a big departure from Suits and the other blue sky dramas on USA during its four-season run. Bill Pullman was the only actor that carried over in each season, and he headlined the series as Detective Harry Ambrose. In season 1, Belmont is determined to know why a seemingly ordinary woman, Cora Tannetti (Jessica Biel), with a husband and child of her own, suddenly murdered Frankie Belmont (Eric Todd), a stranger on a beach.

As Ambrose digs deeper, he learns that Frankie and Cora had met before. Yet there’s more to this murder than meets the eye, especially when Ambrose starts examining and questioning Cora’s past and her current motivations.

Watch The Sinner on Netflix.

Inside Man (2022)

David Tennant in Inside Man.
BBC One

Former Doctor Who showrunner Steven Moffat reunites with the former star of that series, David Tennant, for Inside Man, a thriller that casts Tennant as a British vicar named Harry Watling. Harry’s got a good life with his wife, Mary (Lyndsey Marshal), and their son, Ben (Louis Oliver). But when Ben is mistakenly accused of being a pedophile by his tutor, Janice Fife (Dolly Wells), Harry goes against his life’s calling by contemplating the unthinkable to protect his son’s life and reputation.

Meanwhile, a disgraced criminology expert, Jefferson Grieff (Stanley Tucci), tries to delay his execution on Death Row. Crime reporter Beth Davenport (Lydia West) wants Jefferson’s help in finding Janice, but she’s unaware that Jefferson has connections to both Janice and Harry. That link is slowly unraveled over the course of four episodes as viewers witness just how far a good man can fall.

Watch Inside Man on Netflix.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Blair Marnell
Blair Marnell
Blair Marnell has been an entertainment journalist for over 15 years. His bylines have appeared in Wizard Magazine, Geek…
3 movies leaving Netflix by February 1 you have to watch right now
Two men look concerned in In the Line of Fire.

There is less than one week before Netflix removes a crop of films from the service. Some of the marquee films leaving by February 1 include La La Land, Damien Chazelle's musical romance starring Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone; 13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi, Michael Bay's action thriller about an infamous attack in Libya; and Call Me by Your Name, Luca Guadagnino's coming-of-age story that kick-started Timothée Chalamet's rise to stardom.

January 31 is the last day to watch these select movies. Below, you'll find three more films leaving Netflix at the end of January 2024. Our picks include a romantic drama with an A-list actress, an animated film that started a franchise, and a 1990s thriller starring one of Hollywood's greatest action stars.
Eat Pray Love (2010)

Read more
Like Netflix’s new sci-fi movie The Kitchen? Then watch these three great shows
Izi and Benji run together in The Kitchen.

The sci-fi genre covers a wide range of stories set in various strange worlds. Some science fiction is set in a far-flung future or in a distant galaxy, while other sci-fi stories occupy worlds that feel much more obviously like our own. There disparate settings can offer some insights into the world we actually live in and can be the basis for truly fascinating stories.

Netflix's The Kitchen, which is set in a future world where all public housing has been eliminated, definitely exists in a pretty grounded version of reality. Like all of the best sci-fi movies on Netflix, though, it also has plenty to say about how we live today. If you've watched and enjoyed the movie, these are three sci-fi shows that may scratch that same itch.
Black Mirror (2011 - present)
Black Mirror: Season 6 | Official Trailer | Netflix

Read more
Like the Kevin Hart Netflix movie Lift? Then watch these great action movies right now
The cast of Netflix's Lift.

There is perhaps no genre more satisfying than the heist movie. These films are almost always rewarding, in part because seeing a team get put together and formulate a plan is usually satisfying.

Netflix has already released a couple of interesting heist films as part of their impressive lineup of Netflix original movies, but now, they have Lift. The movie stars Kevin Hart as a master thief who is convinced by his ex-girlfriend and the FBI to perform an impossible heist during a flight from New York to London.

Read more