Like the hit Netflix show Fool Me Once? Then watch these three shows right now

Netflix subscribers love their thrillers. That may be why the recently released Fool Me Once is now one of the most popular shows on Netflix. In this adaptation of Harlan Coben’s hit novel, Michelle Keegan stars as Maya Stern, a woman who is emotionally bereft after the death of her husband, Joe Burkett (Richard Armitage). When Maya sees proof that Joe isn’t dead, it sends her down a rabbit hole as she tries to figure out why his death was faked.

Once you’ve finished watching Fool Me Once, you should check out these three other shows on Netflix that you should watch. All of our picks are mysteries and thrillers, but only the first show on our list, Bodies, actually adds some sci-fi elements to the mix.

Recommended Videos

Bodies (2023)

How can the same man (Tom Mothersdale) die in 1890, 1941, 2023, and 2053?Bodies presents this intriguing sci-fi mystery while giving DI Alfred Hillinghead (Kyle Soller), DS Karl ‘Charles Whiteman’ Weissman (Jacob Fortune-Lloyd), DS Shahara Hasan (Amaka Okafor), and DC Iris Maplewood (Shira Haas) the biggest challenge of their professional lives.

Because the various detectives live in entirely different eras, they aren’t initially aware that their cases are connected. But there are common elements in each time period that bring the mystery into focus. And while viewers are wondering how the unknown dead man is present in four different times, the real questions they should be asking are who killed him and why.

Watch Bodies on Netflix.

The Sinner (2017-2021)

The Sinner was a big departure from Suits and the other blue sky dramas on USA during its four-season run. Bill Pullman was the only actor that carried over in each season, and he headlined the series as Detective Harry Ambrose. In season 1, Belmont is determined to know why a seemingly ordinary woman, Cora Tannetti (Jessica Biel), with a husband and child of her own, suddenly murdered Frankie Belmont (Eric Todd), a stranger on a beach.

As Ambrose digs deeper, he learns that Frankie and Cora had met before. Yet there’s more to this murder than meets the eye, especially when Ambrose starts examining and questioning Cora’s past and her current motivations.

Watch The Sinner on Netflix.

Inside Man (2022)

Former Doctor Who showrunner Steven Moffat reunites with the former star of that series, David Tennant, for Inside Man, a thriller that casts Tennant as a British vicar named Harry Watling. Harry’s got a good life with his wife, Mary (Lyndsey Marshal), and their son, Ben (Louis Oliver). But when Ben is mistakenly accused of being a pedophile by his tutor, Janice Fife (Dolly Wells), Harry goes against his life’s calling by contemplating the unthinkable to protect his son’s life and reputation.

Meanwhile, a disgraced criminology expert, Jefferson Grieff (Stanley Tucci), tries to delay his execution on Death Row. Crime reporter Beth Davenport (Lydia West) wants Jefferson’s help in finding Janice, but she’s unaware that Jefferson has connections to both Janice and Harry. That link is slowly unraveled over the course of four episodes as viewers witness just how far a good man can fall.

Watch Inside Man on Netflix.

Editors' Recommendations