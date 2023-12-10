NFL games today: schedule, channels, live streams for December 10

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Who is the best team in the NFL? After last week’s game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Philadelphia Eagles, the 49ers, when healthy, are the best team in the NFL after their dominant 42-19 victory over the Eagles. Philadelphia still has the best record in the NFL, but that could change if they lose to the Cowboys on Sunday night.

There are 12 NFL games scheduled for Sunday, December 10. Before the best game of the day, Eagles versus Cowboys, the Bills travel to Missouri to play the Kansas City Chiefs in a critical AFC matchup. To watch every game, subscribe to NFL Sunday Ticket through YouTube TV. With only five weeks remaining in the regular season, Sunday Ticket is now starting at $80. Explore the NFL Week 14 schedule, channels, and live stream information below.

Los Angeles Rams vs. Baltimore Ravens start time, channel, and live stream

Start Time: 1 p.m. ET

Channel: Fox

Stream: NFL+ , YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV , FuboTV , Sling TV

With the loss by the Chiefs, the Baltimore Ravens (9-3) currently hold the two-seed in the AFC. Baltimore likely has the talent to win out to get the one-seed, which means a first-round bye. It won’t be easy as the Ravens play the Los Angeles Rams (6-6) in Baltimore. The Rams have won three straight games to get themselves into playoff contention.

Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears start time, channel, and live stream

Start Time: 1 p.m. ET

Channel: Fox

Stream: NFL+ , YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV , FuboTV , Sling TV

The Detroit Lions (9-3) looked like they were going to cruise past the Saints after jumping out to a 21-0 lead. However, Detroit took their feet off the gas and allowed New Orleans back in the game. However, the Lions pulled out a 33-28 nailbiter to move to nine wins. Detroit plays their NFC North rival, the Chicago Bears (4-8), on Sunday in a game that may have bad weather.

Indianapolis Colts at Cincinnati Bengals start time, channel, and live stream

I thought this was such a underrated throw by Jake Browning Pressure right in his face and had to adjust his throwing motion pic.twitter.com/R91d2asKcy — Chaston Scott (@CinCity808) December 7, 2023

Start Time: 1 p.m. ET

Channel: CBS

Stream: NFL+ , Paramount+ , YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV , FuboTV

Hats off to Shane Steichen and the Indianapolis Colts (7-5). After rookie Anthony Richardson suffered a season-ending injury, the Colts looked lost. However, they rallied behind Gardner Minshew and won games. The Colts hold the seventh and final spot in the playoffs. Give credit to the Cincinnati Bengals (6-6), too. The Bengals could have punted on the season when Joe Burrow was injured. Instead, they believed in Jake Browning, and the team responded with a win on Monday Night Football in Week 13.

Jacksonville Jaguars at Cleveland Browns start time, channel, and live stream

Start Time: 1 p.m. ET

Channel: CBS

Stream: NFL+ , Paramount+ , YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV , FuboTV

The Jacksonville Jaguars (8-4) suffered a crushing blow in Week 13 when star quarterback Trevor Lawrence left the game after an ankle sprain. Thankfully, Lawrence may be able to suit up on Sunday, which is a minor miracle. If Lawrence plays, he and the Jaguars will face the Cleveland Browns (7-5) and their top-ranked defense.

Carolina Panthers at New Orleans Saints start time, channel, and live stream

Start Time: 1 p.m. ET

Channel: Fox

Stream: NFL+ , YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV , FuboTV , Sling TV

Will things get better for the Carolina Panthers (1-11) in 2023? Probably not, but they still have to play the games. The Panthers are running out of chances to win games. Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Saints (5-7) won’t be easy. The Saints have been disappointing all season, but they are still alive in the NFC South, so they have everything to play for on Sunday.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Atlanta Falcons start time, channel, and live stream

For @YounghoeKoo, a second chance in Atlanta is all he needed. How a kid from South Korea became the NFL's leading kicker 🇰🇷 @AtlantaFalcons pic.twitter.com/aAxEwZdSqe — NFL Films (@NFLFilms) December 7, 2023

Start Time: 1 p.m. ET

Channel: CBS

Stream: NFL+ , Paramount+ , YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV , FuboTV

Speaking of the NFC South, no team wants to take control of the division. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-7) are hanging around and picked up a crucial fifth win in Week 13 against the Carolina Panthers. They are one game behind the Atlanta Falcons (6-6), their opponent on Sunday. The Falcons have the most talented team on paper in the division. For Atlanta, it all comes down to execution.

Houston Texans at New York Jets start time, channel, and live stream

Zach Wilson — benched in each of the past two seasons, most recently in late November in favor of Tim Boyle, who was released yesterday — has been named the Jets' starting quarterback for Sunday's game vs. the Texans. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 6, 2023

Start Time: 1 p.m. ET

Channel: CBS

Stream: NFL+ , Paramount+ , YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV , FuboTV

The story of 2023 has been the Houston Texans (7-5). With a new coach (DeMeco Ryans) and rookie quarterback (C.J. Stroud), the Texans were supposed to be one of the weaker teams in the NFL. Instead, the Texans are on the verge of the playoffs. The Texans travel to MetLife to play the New York Jets (4-8), who will give the keys to the offense back to Zach Wilson despite benching him three weeks ago.

Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers start time, channel, and live stream

Start Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

Channel: Fox

Stream: NFL+ , YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV , FuboTV , Sling TV

The San Francisco 49ers (9-3) put the rest of the league on notice when they marched into Philadelphia and dominated the Eagles from start to finish. When Deebo Samuel and Trent Williams play, San Francisco’s offense is virtually unstoppable. The 49ers still have a chance at securing the number-one seed in the NFC. They may need to win out for that to happen. Standing in their way on Sunday are the Seattle Seahawks (6-6), who are in desperation mode as they cling to a .500 record.

Minnesota Vikings at Las Vegas Raiders start time, channel, and live stream

Start Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

Channel: Fox

Stream: NFL+ , YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV , FuboTV , Sling TV

Despite throwing four interceptions in a 12-10 loss to the Bears, Joshua Dobbs will remain the starting quarterback for the Minnesota Vikings (6-6). Reinforcements are on the way for Minnesota as wide receiver Justin Jefferson is expected to return to the lineup for the first time in almost two months. Minnesota heads to Las Vegas to play the Raiders (5-7).

Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Chargers start time, channel, and live stream

Start Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Channel: CBS

Stream: NFL+ , Paramount+ , YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV , FuboTV

This is what we call a “loser leaves town” game. The Denver Broncos (6-6) and Los Angeles Chargers (5-7) remain in the hunt for a Wild Card spot. Both teams cannot afford to lose this game. The Broncos will look to get back on track after falling to the Texans in Week 13. Meanwhile, the Chargers must fix their offensive woes (zero touchdowns in Week 13) if they want to play in the postseason.

Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs start time, channel, and live stream

Start Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Channel: CBS

Stream: NFL+ , Paramount+ , YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV , FuboTV

When the Buffalo Bills (6-6) and Kansas City Chiefs (8-4) play, expect fireworks. Two seasons ago, the Bills and Cheifs played in an epic playoff game that Kansas City miraculously won in overtime. This game has a chance to be as good, if not better, than the playoff game. Whoever has the ball last – Bills quarterback Josh Allen or Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes – will likely win the game.

Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys start time, channel, and live stream

Start Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Channel: NBC

Stream: NFL+ , , YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV , FuboTV , Sling TV

The game of the week pits the Philadelphia Eagles (10-2) against their rivals, the Dallas Cowboys (9-3). The Eagles were humbled in their blowout loss to the Niners a week ago. The Eagles are still a great team. However, they must forget about last week and focus on the Cowboys, who have been playing tremendous football the past month thanks to MVP play from Dak Prescott.

