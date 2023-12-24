NFL games today: schedule, channels, live streams for December 24

It’s Christmastime in the NFL, and four teams find themselves on the “nice list” heading into Week 16. The San Francisco 49ers, Dallas Cowboys, and Philadelphia Eagles have clinched playoff berths in the NFC, and the Baltimore Ravens remain the only AFC team to punch their ticket to the postseason. Several teams – Detroit Lions, Miami Dolphins, and Kansas City Chiefs – could clinch playoff berths this weekend.

There are 10 games scheduled for Sunday, December 24. Week 16 also features two games on Saturday – Bengals versus Steelers and Bills versus Chargers – and a Christmas day tripleheader: Raiders versus Chiefs, Giants versus Eagles, and Ravens versus 49ers. To stream every game, purchase NFL Sunday Ticket through YouTube TV. With three weeks remaining in the season, Sunday Ticket is now as low as $39. Below, check out the NFL Week 16 schedule, channels, and live-stream information.

Indianapolis Colts at Atlanta Falcons start time, channel, and live stream

Official: The #Falcons will start Taylor Heinicke on Sunday vs. the Colts. Desmond Ridder back to the bench. https://t.co/WTk23ZV4Xu — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) December 19, 2023

Start Time: 1 p.m. ET

Channel: Fox

Stream: NFL+ , YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV , FuboTV , Sling TV

The Colts (8-6) have been one of the best stories of the 2023 season. With a rookie head coach and a backup quarterback, the Colts are in seventh place in the AFC. If the season ended today, the Colts would be in the playoffs. Indianapolis must keep winning, however, to keep that spot. The Colts travel to Atlanta to play the Falcons (6-8), who may fire their head coach if they lose this game.

Seattle Seahawks at Tennessee Titans start time, channel, and live stream

Drew Lock and Geno Smith, man. Sports are the best. pic.twitter.com/tyQXO5BnEF — Jeff Eisenband (@JeffEisenband) December 19, 2023

Start Time: 1 p.m. ET

Channel: CBS

Stream: NFL+ , Paramount+ , YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV , FuboTV

How can you not root for Drew Lock? Lock led the Seahawks (7-7) on a 92-yard game-winning drive to beat the Eagles on Monday Night Football in Week 15. Seattle is now back in playoff contention, thanks to Lock’s heroics. The Seahawks travel to the Music City to play the Titans (5-9), who have been officially eliminated from playoff contention.

Green Bay Packers at Carolina Panthers start time, channel, and live stream

Start Time: 1 p.m. ET

Channel: Fox

Stream: NFL+ , YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV , FuboTV , Sling TV

Two weeks ago, the Packers (6-8) were .500 and in a great spot to make the playoffs. After two straight losses, Green Bay’s chances of making the playoffs have fallen to 18%. The Packers head to Carolina to play the Panthers (2-12), a team that won its second game of the season in Week 15. Can Bryce Young and the Panthers spoil Green Bay’s season?

Cleveland Browns at Houston Texans start time, channel, and live stream

Start Time: 1 p.m. ET

Channel: CBS

Stream: NFL+ , Paramount+ , YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV , FuboTV

What the Browns (9-5) and Texans (8-6) are doing this season is phenomenal. The Browns are on their fourth quarterback, Joe Flacco. Yet Cleveland continues to win games and finds itself in a great spot to secure the five-seed in the AFC. The Texans did not have C.J. Stroud last week, and Houston still toughed out a victory behind Case Keenum. It looks like Stroud will miss another game with a concussion, meaning Keenum is back under center in Week 16.

Washington Commanders at New York Jets start time, channel, and live stream

Start Time: 1 p.m. ET

Channel: CBS

Stream: NFL+ , Paramount+ , YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV , FuboTV

Both of these teams need the season to end. The Commanders (4-10) are on borrowed time. Because of a new owner, Washington will look completely different next year, starting with a new head coach. Despite Sam Howell’s competence, Washington should go after another quarterback. Meanwhile, the Jets (5-9) never stood a chance this season once Aaron Rodgers went down on the first drive in Week 1. With Rodgers out for the season, New York is counting the days to the offseason.

Detroit Lions at Minnesota Vikings start time, channel, and live stream

Start Time: 1 p.m. ET

Channel: Fox

Stream: NFL+ , YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV , FuboTV , Sling TV

The Lions (10-4) got back on track in Week 15 with a 42-17 win over the Broncos. Heading into Week 16, the Lions are in third place in the NFC. If the Lions win one more game, they will win their first division title since 1993. Standing in the Lions’ way are the Minnesota Vikings (7-7), a team clinging to the sixth seed in the NFC. A win by Minnesota and their playoff chances skyrocket to 78%.

Jacksonville Jaguars at Tampa Bay Buccaneers start time, channel, and live stream

Start Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

Channel: CBS

Stream: NFL+ , Paramount+ , YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV , FuboTV

The Jaguars (8-6) are heading in the wrong direction. After starting 8-3, Jacksonville has lost three straight games to move into a three-way tie for first place in the AFC South. The Jaguars have tiebreakers over the Colts and Texans, but another loss will jeopardize their chances of winning the division. For the Buccaneers (7-7), Tampa’s promising season continues thanks to Baker Mayfield’s fantastic play the last month. If Tampa wins their final three games, they will secure the NFC South and head to the playoffs.

Dallas Cowboys at Miami Dolphins start time, channel, and live stream

Start Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Channel: Fox

Stream: NFL+ , YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV , FuboTV , Sling TV

The best game will be played in South Florida as the Dallas Cowboys (10-4) head to Hard Rock Stadium to play the Miami Dolphins (10-4). While the loser will still likely make the playoffs, the winner of this game increases their chances to win their respective division title. The Cowboys lost to the Bills in Week 15, while the Dolphins destroyed the Jets. This game will come down to Dallas’ defensive line versus Miami’s running attack. The more physical team will win.

Arizona Cardinals at Chicago Bears start time, channel, and live stream

Start Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Channel: Fox

Stream: NFL+ , YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV , FuboTV , Sling TV

The only thing that matters in this game is draft positioning in 2024. Although the Bears (5-9) are mathematically alive, Chicago’s chances of making the playoffs are less than 1%. If the season ended today, the Bears would have the first (via Carolina) and fifth picks in the 2024 NFL Draft. The Cardinals (3-11) would own the third pick. Will one team try to out-tank the other this Sunday?

New England Patriots at Denver Broncos start time, channel, and live stream

Start Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Channel: NFL Network

Stream: NFL+ , YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV , FuboTV , Sling TV

Before Santa comes down the chimney, a football game will be played between the Patriots (3-11) and Broncos (7-7). Could this be the end of Bill Belichick’s tenure in New England? After a disastrous season, a breakup can’t be ruled out. However, drafting a generational quarterback could be enough to keep Belichick around. For the Broncos, Denver must win this game to keep their slim playoff hopes alive, which currently stand at 24%.

