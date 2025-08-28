 Skip to main content
Peacemaker season 2 trailer promises to deliver a thrilling chapter in the DC Universe

Here's what to expect in the weeks ahead on Peacemake

By
John Cena riding a motorcycle in Peacemaker.
HBO Max / HBO Max

DC Studios has given fans another sneak peek of what’s next for Peacemaker season 2 on HBO Max. This new trailer shows what viewers can expect to see from creator James Gunn’s hit series in the weeks ahead, following the shocking events of the Peacemaker season 2 premiere.

This second season follows Chris Smith/Peacemaker (John Cena) as he tries to become a true hero and find happiness, which he seems to find through a portal to another universe.

The new trailer shows Chris, having accidentally killed his alternate self, taking his counterpart’s place in the other world and beginning to live the life he dreamed of having in the idyllic reality.

The show reveals that Chris, his brother (David Denman), and their father (Robert Patrick) are a loving family of superheroes in this parallel universe. Chris also has a loving, romantic relationship with this reality’s version of Emilia Harcourt (Jennifer Holland). Everything seems perfect.

However, Rick Flag Sr. is shown searching for Peacemaker’s interdimensional portal, all while pursuing vengeance for the murder of his son, Rick Flag Jr., in The Suicide Squad. With both A.R.G.U.S. and Judomaster (Nhut Lee) hunting for Peacemaker, it appears that the other 11th Street Kids will reunite to protect their friend.

Meanwhile, Flag Sr. tempts Harcourt with an offer. She can return to her job at A.R.G.U.S. if she gives up Peacemaker. This enticing proposition could drive a wedge between Chris and Harcourt.

Overall, this new trailer promises to deliver a thrilling and emotionally charged new chapter in both Peacemaker’s story and the broader DC Universe. While this new cinematic universe is still young, it has had a strong start with HBO Max’s Creature Commandos and the blockbuster film, Superman.

Fallout season 2 finally gets a Prime Video release date, first look at New Vegas

Based on the first episode of Peacemaker season 2, it looks like the franchise won’t lose this momentum anytime soon.

Anthony Orlando
Anthony Orlando
Writer
Growing up in Oradell, New Jersey, Anthony Orlando always had a passion for creative storytelling, having written his first…
