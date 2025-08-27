These 5 Prime Video movies are perfect to stream on Labor Day

Traditionally, Labor Day marks the end of the summer season. If you’re looking for a special way to celebrate the end of the season, you might be looking for something worth watching on Amazon Prime Video.

And, while there are plenty of interesting movies available on the service, we’ve pulled together five movies that are the perfect way to cap off the summer. These movies differ from one another, but all serve as a great capstone on the summer of 2025.

Challengers (2024)

One of the most entertaining movies of 2024, Challengers is the perfect way to close off the summer season. The film follows three rising stars in the world of tennis, two men and one woman, as they compete and fall into and out of love with one another.

The tennis sequences in Challengers are electrifying. What really makes the movie tick are the scenes between the three central performers. The standout is Josh O’Connor, who plays exactly the kind of dirtbag you could see yourself falling in love with.

You can watch Challengers on Amazon Prime Video.

The Wicker Man (1973)

No, not the Nicolas Cage one. The original Wicker Man tells the story of a conservative sergeant who arrives in a small island town as he investigates the disappearance of a young girl.

As he spends more time on the island, he comes to realize that many in the community are devout pagans, and we learn more about the real reason he was summoned to the island. Deeply unsettling, in part because of all the things it depicts people doing to one another, The Wicker Man has held up for more than 50 years for a reason.

You can watch The Wicker Man on Amazon Prime Video.

Short Term 12 (2013)

Years before she won her Oscar for Room, Short Term 12 was the movie that showed the world just how seriously we should be taking Brie Larson. The movie, which features early performances from Kaitlyn Dever, Rami Malek, and Lakeith Stanfield, tells the story of the residents and employees at a short-term care facility for troubled young people.

Larson plays someone on staff who used to live at the facility and balances her own trauma with those of the kids in her care. It’s an inspiring, brilliantly acted movie anchored by inspired work from Larson at the center of it all.

You can watch Short Term 12 on Amazon Prime Video.

Death Becomes Her (1992)

Robert Zemeckis made a name for himself making a wide range of movies, but his zaniest were always his best. Death Becomes Her may be the wildest movie he ever made. The film follows two women competing over the same schlubby man who go to extreme lengths to win his affections.

Death Becomes Her is about the impossible quest among women for eternal youth and how foolhardy it can be to try. Featuring remarkable special effects and hilarious central performances from Bruce Willis, Meryl Streep, and Goldie Hawn, Death Becomes Her is just as funny today as it was then.

You can watch Death Becomes Her on Amazon Prime Video.

Only the Brave (2017)

A movie about remarkably straightforward people, Only the Brave follows a group of elite firefighters who run toward some of the most dangerous situations in the country. When these firefighters come face-to-face with a blaze they can’t contain, they’ll be pushed to their limits.

Starring Miles Teller, Josh Brolin, and Jeff Bridges, among others, Only the Brave is exactly the kind of movie that disappeared from theaters long before it should have.

You can watch Only the Brave on Amazon Prime Video.