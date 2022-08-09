 Skip to main content
Edgar Allan Poe faces a terrifying mystery in Raven’s Hollow

Blair Marnell
By

When the name Edgar Allan Poe comes up, it’s usually not in the context of a movie hero. More than 170 years after his death, Poe’s legacy lives on through his poems and stories. And this fall, the Shudder original film Raven’s Hollow will place Poe himself as the main character as he encounters a macabre mystery that may redefine everything he believes in.

Ostensibly, Raven’s Hollow is “inspired” by a real incident that took place in 1830 when Poe was a military cadet at West Point. You can expect the film to take several liberties with the actual history in the name of entertainment. Regardless, it looks like Poe and his fellow cadets made a gruesome discovery of a man who was eviscerated, tortured, and left to die in the wilderness. The man’s dying words lead Poe to Raven’s Hollow, a rural community that may hold the answers about who killed him and why. But if these clips are any indication, the unnamed man won’t be the last one to die. This is one small town that will do anything to protect its secrets, especially when outsiders like Poe come sniffing around.

William Moseley headlines the film as Poe alongside Melanie Zanetti as Charlotte Ingram, Kate Dickie as Elizabeth Ingram, David Hayman as Dr. Garrett, Callum Woodhouse as Will Taylor, Oberon K.A. Adjepong as Usher, Mathis Landwehr as Lutz Becker, Callum McGowan as Daniel Clay, Kyle Rowe as Lawrence Bishop, Michael Guest as Thomas Cricke, Toms Treinis as Reverend Keene, and Elza Klavina as Mary Keene.

William Moseley as Edgar Allan Poe in Raven's Hollow.

Christopher Hatton directed Raven’s Hollow from a script he co-wrote with Chuck Reeves. It will debut August 27 at the U.K.’s FrightFest before streaming on Shudder on September 22.

