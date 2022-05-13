 Skip to main content
Rebecca Hall faces a threat from her past in Resurrection

By

Three years ago, Andrew Semans’ script for Resurrection made the 2019 Black List of the best unproduced screenplays on the market. That led to Semans getting a chance to write and direct the movie, which will soon get a theatrical release courtesy of IFC Films. And if the early word coming out of Sundance is any indication, Resurrection could be one of the top thrillers of the year.

In the first teaser trailer for the film, viewers meet Rebecca Hall’s Margaret as she records what may be a posthumous message for her daughter in case something goes wrong. We also learn that the source of Margaret’s anxiety is a man named David (Tim Roth). But it’s unclear what their relationship was in the past. All we know for sure is that the sight of David is enough to send Margaret into a panic attack. David may profess his desire for Margaret to be happy, but she is so unnerved by his presence that she contemplates taking violent action to remove him from her life.

Here’s the synopsis for the film:

“Margaret (Rebecca Hall) leads a successful and orderly life, perfectly balancing the demands of her busy career and single parenthood to her fiercely independent daughter, Abbie. Everything is under control. But that careful balance is upended when an unwelcome shadow from her past, David (Tim Roth), returns, carrying with him the horrors of Margaret’s past. Battling her rising fear, Margaret must confront the monster she’s evaded for two decades who has come to conclude their unfinished business.”

Rebecca Hall in Resurrection.

Grace Kaufman also stars in the film as Abbie, with Michael Esper as Peter, Angela Wong Carbone as Gwyn, and Jaime Zevallos as Driver.

Resurrection will get a theatrical release and a simultaneous digital debut on August 5. It will then stream exclusively on Shudder beginning in November.

