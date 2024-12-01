 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. News

Robert Eggers’ Nosferatu is going to break one iconic vampire movie trope

By
A clawed hand's shadow covers Lily-Rose Depp in Nosferatu.
Focus Features

Very few filmmakers take research as seriously as Robert Eggers. In his first three films, 2016’s The Witch, 2019’s The Lighthouse, and 2022’s The Northman, Eggers has demonstrated not only an affinity for stories set in the distant past, but also an unyielding commitment to staying true to the rituals and beliefs unique to each film’s specific historical period. It doesn’t look like Eggers is going to deviate from that rigid, authenticity-first style in his latest film, this year’s Nosferatu, either.

The movie, a remake of the 1922 silent film of the same name, is set in Germany during the early 19th century. It stars Bill Skarsgård as Count Orlok, an immortal vampire who becomes dangerously infatuated with Ellen Hutter (Lily-Rose Depp), the wife of an ambitious real estate broker named Thomas (Nicholas Hoult). While Nosferatu is deeply indebted, like its 1922 predecessor, to Bram Stoker’s Dracula, though, Eggers’ historical research resulted in him deviating from usual vampire-movie tradition in one surprising way.

Recommended Videos

“You’ll notice that [in this film] Orlok drinks blood from the heart, not the neck. Now obviously you can’t pierce a breastbone, so it doesn’t really make sense. It makes much more sense to drink someone’s blood from their neck,” Eggers revealed in a new interview with SFX Magazine. “But in folklore, when people are experiencing vampiric attacks it’s similar to old hag syndrome [a colloquial term for sleep paralysis] where you have pressure on your chest, so people interpreted it as vampires drinking blood from their chest.”

Count Orlok pours Thomas a drink in Nosferatu.
Focus Features

The early trailers for Nosferatu have kept Skarsgård’s Count Orlok shrouded in darkness and mystery. As a result, moviegoers are likely going to head into Nosferatu completely unaware of what its central vampire looks like. The film is nonetheless shaping up to be one of the last big, potentially mainstream hits of the year. There’s already considerable anticipation surrounding the horror movie, and it may turn out to be yet another successful step forward on the journey up Hollywood’s ladder that Eggers has been on since The Witch.

Related

The full breadth of Eggers’ take on Nosferatu, of course, remains to be seen. When they do set out to see it in late December, though, it looks like moviegoers can at least expect to see a take on Nosferatu‘s iconic immortal villain that is fully informed by Eggers’ enduring interest in forgotten myths and beliefs.

Nosferatu is scheduled to hit theaters on December 25.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Alex Welch
Alex Welch
Writer
Alex is a writer and critic who has been writing about and reviewing movies and TV at Digital Trends since 2022. He was…
5 Netflix sci-fi movies that are perfect to stream for the fall
Kate Winslet and Jim Carrey in Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind.

If you are browsing through Netflix, you may realize that there's plenty of stuff on the streaming service. When you actually do you're browsing, though, you're likely to discover that you don't know which things are worth your time.

If you're looking in the sci-fi vein, Netflix has plenty of titles to choose from. And, to make your life easier, we've pulled together five of the best sci-fi movies available on the streaming service that you can stream this fall. From rom-coms to action movies, this list should have something no matter what you're looking for.

Read more
10 years ago, The Babadook changed modern horror forever
Essie Davis and Noah Wiseman look under a bed together in The Babadook.

In many ways, the horror genre is as popular and prevalent as it's ever been. While the genre continues to expand and introduce countless new voices, though, its past decade has been dominated by the emergence of elevated horror. Once upon a time, horror movies that used ghosts, monsters, or demons as metaphors for their protagonists' emotional and psychological issues were a bit of a rarity. Nowadays, it's hard to find a new horror movie that doesn't try to connect its story and scares back to its characters' underlying traumas.

These films, depending on the level of artistry with which they're made, often fall into the elevated horror category because they're made with the intent of doing more than just scaring audiences and terrorizing their characters. The subgenre, which is both beloved and derided by horror fans, has become so pervasive and its tropes have become so common that even 2022's Scream made room for a meta joke about it. Lately, horror movies about the terrors of, say, grief or survivor's guilt have started to feel tired and overly familiar.

Read more
Moana 2, Wicked, Gladiator II combine for the best Black Friday in box office history
Moana rows with confidence in a scene from Moana 2.

The theatrical experience isn't dead yet! Three new releases have combined to lift the box office to its best Black Friday in history, with Moana 2, Wicked, and Gladiator II combining to earn $108 million at the box office.

Moana 2 led the way, breaking the record for Black Friday box office hauls with $54.5 million. Disney has now revised their estimate for the movie's gross over the five-day weekend to between $215 and $220 million, which is where many of the company's competitors originally believed the movie would land. That haul would represent a record for the most money earned in a five-day weekend, eclipsing The Super Mario Bros. Movie, which earned $204.6 million.

Read more