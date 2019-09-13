HBO has a Westeros-sized void to fill in its programming plans thanks to the conclusion of Game of Thrones, but the already announced prequel series won’t be the only show to return to the wildly popular fantasy series’ mythology. A second prequel series is also moving forward in development.

While the first, still-untitled prequel series will be set thousands of years before the events of Game of Thrones, the second prequel series will unfold just 300 years before the events of the eight-season show and trace the history of House Targaryen. The series’ script will be penned by Ryan Condal (Colony) and George R.R. Martin, the author whose A Song of Ice and Fire novels inspired Game of Thrones, and be based on Martin’s own, two-volume Fire & Blood companion saga to the series.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the prequel series based on Fire & Blood is close to getting a pilot order from HBO, and will chronicle the rise and fall of House Targaryen, the royal family that ruled Westeros prior to the events of Game of Thrones and established Daenerys Targaryen’s (Emilia Clarke) claim to the Iron Throne. The first volume of Fire & Blood was published in November 2018.

The adaptation of Fire & Blood is now the second of several Game of Thrones prequel series to move forward at HBO. The first prequel series — which will star Academy Award winner Naomi Watts — finished production on its pilot this summer, while another prequel series in development by Game of Thrones series writer and director Bryan Cogman was canceled in April before a pilot was produced.

Game of Thrones showrunners David Benioff and Dan Weiss are attached as executive producers on all of the Game of Thrones prequels, but are not actively involved in any of the projects after signing a massive deal with Netflix to produce exclusive content for the streaming service.

One of the most widely watched original series of all time, Game of Thrones wrapped up its eight-season saga with a polarizing final arc that inspired no shortage of debate among fans, as well as a widely circulated petition to re-film the entire season. Complaints aside, the series earned 161 Primetime Emmy Award nominations over the course of its run, with 47 wins so far and likely more to come at this year’s Emmy Awards.

