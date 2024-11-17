Simon Pegg says ‘The Final Reckoning’ is the best ‘Mission: Impossible’ movie yet

In addition to being one of the longest-running franchises, the Mission: Impossible franchise has also managed to retain an impressive level of quality across the decade. The teaser for Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning suggests that the next installment will keep that trend alive, and now, star Simon Pegg has said that the next chapter may even be the best in the entire franchise.

On Inside of You with Michael Rosenbaum, Pegg said that he had just finished shooting and was ready to hype the film up. I have just finished shooting. I have one day left of pickups to do,” he explained. “I’ve seen it. It’s bananas. It’s absolutely bananas. What he does in this one, it boggles the mind. I think this one is the best one ever. And I’m not just saying that because it’s like, ‘Oh, you’ve got to say that.’ It is going to be great.”

Even as he rebutted the idea that this was just an actor’s promotional BS, it’s worth taking anything an actor says to promote one of their upcoming projects with a healthy grain of salt. While we don’t yet know if The Final Reckoning is actually the final Mission: Impossible movie, it would make sense for Tom Cruise and director Christopher McQuarrie to save the best for last. The title certainly indicates that this is the culmination of something. Pegg has been part of the franchise since the third installment and has become a crucial element to the franchise as it’s continued to evolve. The Final Reckoning is set to hit theaters on May 23, 2025, and also stars Ving Rhames, Haley Atwell, Angela Bassett, and Pom Klementieff.