Sling Orange vs. Blue: What’s the difference?

These days, it seems like we’re spending a lot more time inside watching TV, which makes choosing the right streaming services more important than ever. Dish Network’s Sling TV is still a go-to over-the-top (OTT) service for newbie cord-cutters and discerning TV lovers alike, offering live TV, on-demand movies and series, and sports. Sling TV has long been known for its relatively bite-sized programming packages, rather than offering a single glut of channels, allowing users to choose the channels best suited to them. Being spoiled when it comes to choice poises a problem: How do you choose?

To get started with Sling TV, you’ll need to decide between two base packages: Sling Orange and Sling Blue, each of which costs $30 per month. Which one do you pick? Should you bundle both for $45? The answer depends on your needs and preferences. In this quick guide, we’ll explain the benefits of each so you can make the right decision and raise your cord-cutter game.

What you get

If your channel needs are fairly simple, the choice between Sling Orange and Sling Blue could be an easy one, as there are a fair amount of channels included in both packages. These include coveted cable news channels like Bloomberg and CNN, lifestyle programming like the Food Network and Travel Channel, and popular cable staples such as AMC, IFC, TBS, TNT, Comedy Central, and History. That said, there are some essential differences between the two services.

How many streams can you watch?

Before we get into programming, one major differentiator you need to know between Sling Orange and Sling Blue has to do with the number of devices that can stream Sling TV simultaneously. Sling Orange is limited to a single stream, meaning you’ll be limited to watching on one device at a time. You can switch from one device to another, but you can never watch on both devices at the same time. Sling Blue offers up to three streams, making it a better option for larger households. If you’re only ever watching on one TV or mobile device at a time, this may not matter, but it’s definitely worth keeping in mind.

Sling Orange channels

The number of streams aside, if you’re a fan of sports, Sling Orange may be your best bet. That’s because it’s the only one of the two to feature Disney’s suite of ESPN channels, including ESPN, ESPN2, and the generally online-only ESPN3. Speaking of Disney, Sling Orange will also land you other Disney properties, including Disney Channel and the family-friendly Freeform (formerly ABC Family) network.

Sling Blue channels

While it may not have the coveted ESPN lineup, Sling Blue makes up for this in terms of its sheer wealth of channels, not to mention the ability to stream on three screens at a time. In place of ESPN programming, Sling Blue offers NFL Network, as well as multiple Fox sports networks. Also, and this is key, Sling Blue is the only way to get NFL RedZone, which is available as an add-on with the Sports Extra package (discussed below). A substantial number of popular channels — including Bravo, Vice, HGTV, FX, Discovery, Cartoon Network, Syfy, and USA — are also included, so while you give up ESPN, you get a lot in return.

Extra channel packages

Now that we’ve looked at Sling TV’s core packages, it’s time to start thinking about add-ons for the perfect blend of content. Some packages, like Hollywood Extra — which offers movie channels like Sundance, Fandor, and Turner Classic Movies — are exactly the same for Orange and Blue packages. Others, like Kids Extra, vary based on the package; you’ll need Sling Orange in order to access extra Disney children’s channels, for example.

Some options don’t make financial sense, depending on the combination of channels you select. For example, Sling Blue offers fewer channels in its Sports Extra package, but it costs the same as Sling Orange’s Sports Extra Package, at $10 per month. Blue’s Sports Extra, however, gets you NFL RedZone channel, which lets you watch a smorgasbord of scoring plays from every NFL team every Sunday. You can even enjoy every game without commercials. Meanwhile, Sling Orange’s Sports Extra package grants customers even more ESPN channels. The lineup includes ESPNEWS, ESPNU, and a handful of seasonal sport-specific channels. One exception is RedZone — you’ll have to look elsewhere for that.

Best of both worlds

Sling TV markets itself as a cheap alternative to cable. But if you want all the channels you’d have via cable, you will need to pay for both Sling Orange and Sling Blue. With both options, the total cost edges closer to what your regular cable bill would be. Orange and Blue total $45 per month, and that’s without considering the bill for your internet access.

For a full rundown of the base channels available in either Sling Blue, Sling Orange, or both, see below.

If you’re still wondering if Sling TV is right for you, make sure to check out our complete guide to the service. Our thorough guide includes a full channel list plus other information. You can find out which channels allow for time-shifting, and more — things you wouldn’t need to navigate with cable.

With so many streaming options available, Sling is unique because it includes both TV on-demand and streaming content. Still, the cost of your package can add up quickly if you want all the channels.

Full channel listings by package

Sling Orange Sling Blue Sling Orange and Blue A&E Yes Yes Yes AMC Yes Yes Yes AXS TV Yes Yes Yes BBC America Yes Yes Yes BET No Yes Yes Bloomberg TV Yes Yes Yes Bravo No Yes Yes Cartoon Network Yes Yes Yes Cheddar Business Yes Yes Yes Cheddar News Yes Yes Yes CNN Yes Yes Yes Comedy Central Yes Yes Yes Comet Yes Yes Yes Discovery Channel No Yes Yes Disney Channel Yes No Yes E! No Yes Yes ESPN Yes No Yes ESPN 2 Yes No Yes ESPN 3 Yes No Yes Food Network Yes Yes Yes Fox No Yes Yes Fox News No Yes Yes Fox Sports 1 No Yes Yes Freeform Yes No Yes Fuse Yes Yes Yes FX No Yes Yes HGTV Yes Yes Yes History Yes Yes Yes HLN No Yes Yes IFC Yes Yes Yes Investigation Discovery Yes Yes Yes Lifetime Yes Yes Yes Local Now Yes Yes Yes MotorTrend Yes No Yes MSNBC No Yes Yes National Geographic No Yes Yes NBC No Yes Yes NBC Sports No Yes Yes Newsy Yes Yes Yes NFL Network No Yes Yes Nick Jr. No Yes Yes Paramount Network No Yes Yes Stadium Yes Yes Yes SyFy No Yes Yes TBS Yes Yes Yes TLC No Yes Yes TNT Yes Yes Yes Travel Channel Yes Yes Yes Tru TV No Yes Yes USA No Yes Yes Viceland Yes Yes Yes

Try Sling TV for free today

Editors' Recommendations