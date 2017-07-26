The latest Sling TV update brings UFC events, more movie channels

Why it matters to you Watching the UFC's PPV can be tough if you don't have a cable subscription, but Sling TV has made it much easier.

In the past, fans of mixed martial arts had to to go through the Ultimate Fighting Championship website, a cable provider, or through other third-party services to buy their UFC pay-per-view (PPV) events. Thankfully, fans now have another way to catch the latest UFC bouts.

On Wednesday, Sling TV announced users will be able to purchase future UFC events, beginning with the upcoming UFC 214, which is headlined by the long-awaited rematch between two of the sport’s most bitter rivals, Daniel Cormier and Jon Jones, for the heavyweight title. All Sling TV customers are able to pre-order the $60 event by logging into their account at Sling.com and clicking the banner for the event. Once purchased, subscribers will have a new channel in their guide for the event. Then, when the event airs on Saturday, users will be able to watch beginning at 9 p.m. (ET). Further, Sling Blue subscribers will be able to sign into FXnetworks.com using their Sling TV login to watch the prelims on FXX, starting at 8 p.m.

For UFC fans already subscribed to Sling TV, this will make catching the live events much more convenient and hopefully, will open the door for further PPV sports outside of MMA to be carried by the service.

Beyond bringing UFC PPV to the streaming service, Sling TV is also further expanding its list of movie channels, starting with two new Epix channels, Epix Drive In and Epix Premium. For both Sling Orange and Sling Blue subscribers, Epix Drive In will be included as free addition to your channel listing. Epix Drive In primarily carries classic films and a large number of documentaries. Epix Premium, on the other hand, is a special $5 add-on package that includes all programming from Epix, Epix 2, and Epix Hits channels, including a long list of movies and even original series like the political drama starring Nick Nolte, Graves, or the spy-thriller Berlin Station.

Finally, a third movie channel, Reelz, joins the $5 Hollywood Extra pack for both Sling Orange and Blue subscribers. Reelz carries plenty of movies, as well as original features and TV series. These new channels are the latest in a long list of other film-focused networks carried by Sling TV, including Starz and Cinemax. You can check out the full channel lineup in our Sling TV guide. On the other hand, if these new features sound exciting to you, but you are not yet a subscriber, check out our head-to-head comparison between Sling TV and its rivals like PlayStation Vue, YouTube TV, and more.