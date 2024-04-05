 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. News

Special effects house Chaos offers a look at Project Arena virtual set

Blair Marnell
By
The special effects artists at Chaos demonstrate their virtual set, Project Arena.
Chaos

In 2019, The Mandalorian offered fans a look at the future of virtual sets with Lucasfilm, ILM, and Epic Games’ StageCraft. By using Epic’s Unreal Engine and state-of-the-art LED walls in a set called The Volume, StageCraft was able to create convincing CGI backdrops in-camera, which was a revolutionary step forward. However, those companies aren’t the only ones pushing virtual sets to their limits and beyond.

Chaos is a special effects company based in Germany that was founded in 1997. Since that time, Chaos has established itself as a player in the visual effects landscape. As seen in the video above, Chaos is working on its own virtual set technology, Project Arena. The key difference between Project Arena and StageCraft is that Chaos is attempting to pull off the same lifelike backdrops without using a game engine. Instead, Project Arena is meant to utilize real-time rendering and ray tracing when creating its virtual worlds, which could make it an easier-to-use alternative.

Recommended Videos

Project Arena is not yet advanced enough to compete fully against StageCraft. As explained in the video above by Head of Innovation Vladimir “Vlado” Koylazov and Chief Technology Officer Mihail Sergeev, Project Arena still has some technical issues that must be overcome. Although those problems have not yet been solved, the technology could eventually be more viable for smaller productions than the more expensive StageCraft, which has not yet been widely adapted beyond a handful of projects, including The Batman and nearly every Star Wars series on Disney+.

For now, Chaos is looking for partners to help it finish Project Arena, and it is also planning to work on a short to help the team identify any other issues that come up while testing the technology during an actual production. Whatever happens, it’s a bold step into the future of filmmaking and is sure to change how stories are told on large and small screens worldwide.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Blair Marnell
Blair Marnell
Blair Marnell has been an entertainment journalist for over 15 years. His bylines have appeared in Wizard Magazine, Geek…
MCU’s Fantastic Four: release date, trailer, cast, plot
The cast of "The Fantastic Four."

It's not a coincidence that one of the first Marvel movies announced after Disney purchased 20th Century Fox's entertainment assets in 2019 was a new reboot of The Fantastic Four. In 1961, Stan Lee and artist Jack Kirby launched the Marvel Universe as we know it with Fantastic Four #1, and it was the comic that set the tone for everything that came after.

Because the rights to the Fantastic Four were tied up at Fox for the better part of two decades, FF supporting players like Silver Surfer were withheld from the MCU. Now that the characters are firmly under Marvel Studios' control, the sky's the limit for the upcoming reboot. And we're here to share everything we know about The Fantastic Four so far.
Who has been cast in The Fantastic Four?

Read more
Watch Thunder vs Celtics live stream: Can you watch for free?
Jayson Tatum dribbles a ball on a basketball court.

The Oklahoma City Thunder continue their Eastern Conference road-trip with a visit to TD Garden to take on the Boston Celtics. There will be plenty of teams, especially in the West, with something to say about this, but this one could easily be a finals preview.

The game is about to tip off, at 7:30 p.m. ET. It will be televised nationally on ESPN, but if you don't have cable, there are plenty of ways you can watch a live stream of the Thunder vs Celtics game online for free or cheap.
The Best Way to Watch the Thunder vs Celtics Live Stream

Read more
7 best Star Wars parodies, ranked
Peter, Chris, Brian, and Herbert as "Star Wars" characters in "Family Guy."

There may be no franchise in history more beloved than Star Wars. While not everyone considers themselves a fan, there are plenty of people who do, even if no one can agree on which movies are actually good. What we can hopefully all agree on, though, is that a great Star Wars parody is almost as good as the real thing.

Because the franchise is so beloved by so many, there have been tons of great parodies over the years. We've pulled together a list of seven of the best parodies in the history of Star Wars, ranked from pretty good to undeniably great.
7. Hardware Wars
Hardware Wars: The Original Star Wars Parody 1978

Read more