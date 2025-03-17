Star Wars veterans Daisy Ridley & Alden Ehrenreich are making a rom-com together

Daisy Ridley and Alden Ehrenreich were two of the biggest additions to the Star Wars franchise in the Lucasfilm’s Disney era. Ridley played Rey across the three films of the Star Wars sequel trilogy, while Ehrenreich headlined Solo: A Star Wars Story as a young Han Solo. Ridley’s Rey only met Harrison Ford’s Han Solo on-screen, but now she and Ehrenreich will be sharing a lot of screentime together in a new rom-com.

As reported by Deadline, Ridley and Ehrenreich are set to star in director Donald Petrie’s The Last Resort, a romantic comedy that is set in the Philippines. Petrie is best known for two of his previous rom-coms, Miss Congeniality and How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days. His most recent film, Little Italy — which was also a rom-com — featured Star Wars prequel actor Hayden Christensen in a leading role.

Recommended Videos

Legally Blonde‘s Karen McCullah wrote the script, which puts Ridley’s character, Brooke, at the forefront of the story as she tries to earn her wealthy father’s approval and prove that she has what it takes to run his hotel empire. While visiting the Philippines to find a place to build a new hotel, Brooke strikes up a romance with a man named Ben (Ehrenreich). That ultimately makes Brooke question whether she should pursue a long-term relationship with Ben in the islands or stick with her plan to become her father’s successor.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

Ridley has worked steadily in the industry since finishing her trilogy of Star Wars films. Last year, she headlined Young Woman and the Sea for Disney. She is also set to reprise her role as Rey in Star Wars: New Jedi Order, which recently added The Bourne Ultimatum screenwriter George Nolfi to make another pass at the script.

Although Solo has undergone a critical reevaluation since its release in 2018, its status as the lowest grossing Star Wars movie makes it unlikely that Ehrenreich will reprise his role as Han Solo. However, he has also found success with a supporting part in Oppenheimer, and a leading role in Weapons, the upcoming horror movie from Barbarian director Zach Cregger. Additionally, Ehrenreich is part of the cast of Marvel’s Ironheart series, which will premiere on Disney+ later this year.