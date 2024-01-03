3 great TV shows you need to watch on Starz in January

Don’t sleep on Starz. While it may not get the recognition of other premium cable networks like HBO and Showtime, Starz continues to air quality movies and TV shows on its various networks. Because of its deal with Lionsgate, Starz is home to well-known franchises, such as John Wick and The Hunger Games.

Starz also features a variety of great TV shows, from comedies and period pieces to dramas and crime thrillers. Below, you’ll find three great TV shows to watch on Starz in January 2024, including Outlander, the time-jumping love story based on a popular novel series; Party Down, a beloved sitcom that returned in 2023; and Power, one of the network’s most popular dramas.

Recommended Videos

Outlander (2014-)

One of the best shows on Starz, Outlander also happens to be one of its most beloved. Based on the novel series by Diana Gabaldon, Outlander is a time-traveling love story told on two timelines that span the 18th and 20th centuries. In 1945, Claire Randall (Caitríona Balfe), a former nurse in the British army, travels to Scotland with her husband, Frank Randall (Tobias Menzies), in hopes of reconnecting after spending time apart during the war.

After touching one of the standing stones on the hill of Craigh na Dun, Claire is transported back to 1743 and meets Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan), a Highland warrior, during the Jacobite rebellion. Outlander has been championed as an accurate adaptation of the novel, and it features two strong performances by Balfe and Heughan. The second half of Outlander season 7 will premiere in 2024, with an eighth and final season on the way.

Stream Outlander on Starz.

Party Down (2009-)

No show captures the existential dread of failing to make it in Hollywood like Party Down, the workplace comedy series by John Enbom, Rob Thomas, Dan Etheridge, and Paul Rudd. The show’s premise is simple: a group of struggling artists – actors, writers, and comedians – work for the Party Down catering company in Los Angeles to make ends meet.

With their signature pink bowties, the Party Down crew works a different event in each episode, from a sweet 16 or high school reunion to a funeral reception or birthday party. Party Down‘s original ensemble includes Ghosted‘s Adam Scott, Ken Marino, Lizzy Caplan, Jane Lynch, Martin Starr, Megan Mullally, and Ryan Hensen. The series developed a cult following over two seasons. After a 13-year hiatus, Party Down returned for a six-episode third season in 2023.

Stream Party Down on Starz.

Power (2014-2020)

From the mind of Courtney A. Kemp and Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson comes Power, one of the network’s most popular and highest-rated shows. The crime drama stars Omari Hardwick as James St. Patrick, a New York City drug kingpin known as “Ghost.” St. Patrick wants to put his drug-dealing past behind him in favor of working in Manhattan’s affluent nightclub scene. However, leaving the drug game is not easy. St. Patrick must carefully balance his criminal enterprises with his new business ventures to become the city’s top dog.

Starz could be renamed “The Power Network” because the Power Universe remains as strong as ever, thanks to its sequel series and spinoffs. Power Book II: Ghost, Power Book III: Raising Kanan, and Power Book IV: Force are all multiple seasons into their respective runs and have shown no signs of slowing down.

Stream Power on Starz.

Editors' Recommendations