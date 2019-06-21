Digital Trends
Final trailer for Stranger Things season 3 debuts, and it hints at a new enemy

The premiere of Stranger Things season 3 is right around the corner, and Netflix has released the final trailer for the next story arc that leans into the scares and hints at the debut of a new threat to the residents of Hawkins, Indiana.

Clocking in at almost three minutes, the trailer offers quite a bit of fresh footage from the third season, and just about all of it is terrifying. Along with suggesting that the evil entity from the Upside Down that the kids fended off in season 2 might be stuck in their world (instead of banished, as they originally thought), the preview also teases the notion that it has found a new host: Billy Hargrove.

Yes, the violent bully introduced in the second season and portrayed by Dacre Montgomery seems poised to become the new host for the creature from the hellish dimension known as The Upside Down.

Prior seasons had Will Byers (Noah Schnapp) deal with the sinister entity inside him, and Will’s connection the creature looks like it will come into play once again this time around.

Season 3 of Stranger Things brings back much of the wildly popular series’ cast, including Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Cara Buono, Joe Keery, and Matthew Modine, along with the aforementioned Schnapp and Montgomery. Newcomers to the cast for season 3 include Maya Hawke, Cary Elwes, Jake Busey, Francesca Reale, and Priah Ferguson.

Series creators Matt and Ross Duffer will also return for the next arc of the series, which is set during the summer of 1985 and follows the kids of Hawkins, Indiana, as they deal with young adulthood, romance, and various other pressures in addition to the latest supernatural threat.

The first trailer for season 3 of Stranger Things debuted in March and quickly became the most-watched Netflix video on YouTube. That initial sneak peek at the season generated more than 22 million views in six days.

Stranger Things season 3 will premiere July 4 on Netflix, making it the second time the series will see a summer release. Season 2 debuted in October 2017.

