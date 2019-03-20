Share

Just a day after Netflix teased the return of Stranger Things, the streaming service has released a full trailer for Stranger Things season 3.

Set to the tune of The Who’s 1971 classic Teenage Wasteland, the trailer offers a brief peek at what the gang has been up to since the events of the second season and how their lives — and the town of Hawkins, Indiana — have changed. With the kids now entering early adulthood, the group dynamic has clearly changed, but a new, sinister threat appears to be looming on the horizon.

The trailer not only showcases the series’ young stars, but also catches up with some of the older characters — including everyone’s favorite babysitter, Steve Harrington (Joe Keery) — and introduces some of the new faces joining the show’s cast. Cary Elwes, who will play the town’s new mayor, features prominently in the trailer and will reportedly play a major role in the season that involves the opening of the new Starcourt Mall.

From the fashion to the music, to the elaborate mall set, season 3 of Stranger Things could be the show’s most 1980s-infused arc so far — but the closing moments of the trailer suggest it won’t be getting away from its creature-feature roots.

Season 3 of Stranger Things brings back original cast members Winona Ryder as Joyce Byers, David Harbour as Chief Jim Hopper, Finn Wolfhard as Mike Wheeler, Noah Schnapp as Will Byers, Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven, Caleb McLaughlin as Lucas Sinclair, Gaten Matarazzo as Dustin Henderson, Cara Buono as Karen Wheeler, Natalia Dyer as Nancy Wheeler, Charlie Heaton as Jonathan Byers, and the aforementioned Keery as Steve Harrington. Season 2 cast additions Dacre Montgomery and Sadie Sink also return as Billy and Max, respectively.

Along with Elwes as Mayor Kline, the third season also introduces Maya Thurman-Hawke as Robin, Jake Busey as Bruce, and Francesca Reale as Heather.

Series creators The Duffer Brothers return for the third season as writers, and will direct several episodes along with Shawn Levy.

The winner of five Primetime Emmy Awards in 2018 along with 13 additional nominations, Stranger Things will return to Netflix for its third season on July 4. All eight episodes of the season will be available to stream on that date.